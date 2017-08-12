Lance Stroll, Stoffel Vandoorne, Hungaroring, 2017

Caption Competition 135: Stroll vs Vandoorne

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Williams driver Lance Stroll and McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne took on each other at table football during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Which of F1’s 2017 rookies came out on top? That’s for you to decide in this weekend’s Caption Competition.

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

      MattyPF1 (@mattypf1)
      12th August 2017, 12:05

      Stroll: “How do you keep smashing it past my defence? I don’t get it!”

      Vandoorne: “Practice makes perfect!”

      Sainz: “If you hate losing games like that, don’t verse Kvyat at Battleship!”

      Steve Rogers (@yossarian)
      12th August 2017, 12:06

      A rare occurrence 10 laps into the GP, Stroll and Vandoorne were only just starting their 2nd game.

      Mashiat (@mashiat)
      12th August 2017, 12:10

      After scoring one lucky goal past Vandoorne, Stroll believes that he has proven to everyone that he deserves to play the game at the highest level.

      1. Derek Edwards
        12th August 2017, 12:30

        Nice!

      Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
      12th August 2017, 12:17

      -Stoffel:”Yeah,another goal,i think we need to stop,i have humiliated you!”
      -Lance:”I guess you are right but remember something”
      -Stoffel:”What???
      -Lance”You still drive with Honda engines.Thats humiliation!”

      Couldnt think of anything better😆😆😊

      PhilEReid (@philereid)
      12th August 2017, 12:33

      I know you’re used to spinning, but that’s considered cheating here.

    6. Ian Murtagh
      12th August 2017, 12:34

      Blue money vs red talent

      Joao (@johnmilk)
      12th August 2017, 12:36

      So this is how the ROY will be decided?

      Neil (@neilosjames)
      12th August 2017, 12:37

      With just 10 minutes to go before first practice at Spa, Paul attempted to look casual as Lance realised his fingers had been superglued to the handles.

    9. sumedh
      12th August 2017, 12:37

      As the rest of the experienced grid goes and plays charity football matches, the young rookies of F1 2017 play on a pretend set instead.

      Hugh (@hugh11)
      12th August 2017, 12:45

      Vandoorne: “This is incredible! We’ve been playing for 5 minutes and the table hasn’t broken yet!”

    11. Derek Edwards
      12th August 2017, 12:50

      In their search for something that handles as if it’s on rails Lance goes for more rear grip while Stoffel opts for a more responsive front end.

    12. CateredHam
      12th August 2017, 12:54

      Look who’s coming… Hide the balls!

      Robbie (@robbie)
      12th August 2017, 13:20

      As things stand, this is the closest these drivers are going to come to pole positions.

      spoutnik (@spoutnik)
      12th August 2017, 13:35

      Vandoorne: Alonso’s 16-1 to Massa in 2013, 2-1 against me and Massa’s 5-0 to you means that i should win this game at least (16/2 – 1 +infinite squared – 5) * 0 = easily 21-0.

      Will Wood (@willwood)
      12th August 2017, 14:06

      STROLL: My dad was thinking of buying one of these for our family.

      VANDOORNE: What, a table football table?

      STROLL: No, an actual football team.

