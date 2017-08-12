Caption Competition 135: Stroll vs Vandoorne

Williams driver Lance Stroll and McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne took on each other at table football during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Which of F1’s 2017 rookies came out on top? That’s for you to decide in this weekend’s Caption Competition.

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

Caption Competition