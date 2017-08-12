In the round-up: Formula One is likely to introduce more standardised parts in order to cut costs.
F1 could introduce standard parts, Carey says (Motorsport)
"We’re not looking to dumb the cars down, but I think we can standardise components of it."
Sainz: 'Top teams are in a different category' (F1i)
"I want to think the gap will be closed a bit, and I do think it's a massive difference, a difference that's way too big."
Honda unsure which upgrades it can introduce (Autosport)
"We know most of the teams are using the same concept of our engine but obviously we don't know the exact solution, the exact design, the same level of performance we can achieve."
Ford NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer: F1 cars 'more like spaceships than race cars' (Autoweek)
"It’s just amazing what those cars are capable of doing, but they look more like spaceships than race cars, if you ask me."
Ferrucci found 2017 cars 'a bit scary at times' (F1 Today)
"With low-speed and mid-speed I'm pretty sure I'm really on the limit, or within a km/h or two. In the high speed, obviously every lap I go through it's like half a km/h more, half a km/h more."
#USGP special helmet. Tribute to Nicky Hayden
Design @adripaviot and painting by @BsDesignsHelmet pic.twitter.com/0GwINeyyOX
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 11, 2017
Comment of the day
@John-h raises a point about nepotism in motor racing:
7,400,000,000 people in the world, and in the last couple of years we’ve had five sons of drivers:
Magnussen, Palmer, Verstappen, Rosberg, Sainz (OK, not F1, but you know what I mean).
Sure, they have families that bring them up in a motorsport environment, but something is clearly not right here.
F1 is not the best drivers in the world.
@John-h
- Emerson Fittipaldi put his Lotus 72 on pole position at the Osterreichring today in 1972
Neil (@neilosjames)
12th August 2017, 0:19
CoTD is spot on… F1 isn’t the best drivers in the world. It’s a mixture of the best, or most well-connected, drivers who had the opportunity to get within touching distance.
As for the real best in the world… only a fraction of one percent of people even get an opportunity to be a racing driver. I genuinely believe that the 20 most naturally talented drivers in the world today have probably never even sat in a go-kart, and they’re all more talented than Ayrton Senna was.