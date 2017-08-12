Gustav Malja, Sauber, Hungaroring, 2017

More standard parts likely for F1

In the round-up: Formula One is likely to introduce more standardised parts in order to cut costs.

Comment of the day

@John-h raises a point about nepotism in motor racing:

7,400,000,000 people in the world, and in the last couple of years we’ve had five sons of drivers:

Magnussen, Palmer, Verstappen, Rosberg, Sainz (OK, not F1, but you know what I mean).

Sure, they have families that bring them up in a motorsport environment, but something is clearly not right here.
F1 is not the best drivers in the world.
@John-h

On this day in F1

  • Emerson Fittipaldi put his Lotus 72 on pole position at the Osterreichring today in 1972

    Neil (@neilosjames)
    12th August 2017, 0:19

    CoTD is spot on… F1 isn’t the best drivers in the world. It’s a mixture of the best, or most well-connected, drivers who had the opportunity to get within touching distance.

    As for the real best in the world… only a fraction of one percent of people even get an opportunity to be a racing driver. I genuinely believe that the 20 most naturally talented drivers in the world today have probably never even sat in a go-kart, and they’re all more talented than Ayrton Senna was.

