Schumacher’s son drives his 1994 title-winning car

In the round-up: Formula Three racer Mick Schumacher has driven a Benetton B194 of the type his father Michael Schumacher used to win the first of his seven titles.

@TheBullWhipper puts the case for more standardised parts in F1;

It’s not the big horror story everyone seems to think it is.

The cars already share side and rear impact structures, ECUs, fuel flow meters and driver displays, also I believe the on-board fire extinguishing system is spec too, along with several teams buying in their gearboxes and often rear suspension too from their engine suppliers (Hass/Ferrari, Williams/Mercedes and Force India used to do a similar thing with McLaren).

I’m sure things like DRS actuators, oil and water coolers, the whole of the ERS (especially if the MGU-H is dropped for the next generation of engines), not mention things like drivers pedal assemblies and several other ancillary systems and components can be made spec, without, in any way, effecting the spectacle or the competition.

These changes could save the teams millions of dollars and if no-one told us, we would never know.
@TheBullWhipper

  • Niki Lauda put his Ferrari on pole for his home race at the Osterreichring today in 1977

8 comments on "Schumacher's son drives his 1994 title-winning car"

    I wonder if that Benetton is complete with the hidden traction control?

      You will ask it to Mick directly. Or are you afraid ?

      Tough guy

    My thoughts too.

    I hope he won’t be booed at Spa. Poor guy….

    Top comment of the day @thebullwhipper

    i really don’t think f1 should go down the ‘spec’ route in any way outside of things like the crash structures because even things such as the drs actuators or oil coolers can produce performance gains thanks to clever engineer’s & while it may seem like small details (which on the outside you dont see), it’s little thing like that which f1 is all about just as much as the bigger more obvious stuff like the bodywork.

    i even think it would be an issue with pedals given how individualised they are for each driver, not just for comfort but also to suit there individual style of driving. whenever you see a driver jump into a team mates car or something the pedals are always one of the 1st things changed.

    the one area of the cars.. well engines that i really don’t feel should ever be made spec is the mgu-k/h systems, yes they are expensive but they are also the primary areas of development & performance improvements on these engines & going forward they are going to be where all the big gains come from. make those standardised & you may as well give everyone the same engine.

    the rules should be opened up to allow more freedom, not closed off to allow less as that simply is not what f1 is or should ever be about!

    In reference to COTD, As I said in reply to it originally I think the spec parts route isn’t an issue as long as they don’t go too far with it.

    Area’s that have no impact on performance & safety related items (The Halo for example) I don’t have much of an issue with been made into a spec part thats supplied to all the teams. However I think things that are performance parts like the hybrid systems, turbo’s, wings, gearboxes, suspension, floor’s/diffuses etc… should be left open for teams/manufacturer’s to design for themselves as is the case currently.

