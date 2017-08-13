In the round-up: Formula Three racer Mick Schumacher has driven a Benetton B194 of the type his father Michael Schumacher used to win the first of his seven titles.
Mick Schumacher pilotera en lever de rideau du GP de Belgique la voiture avec laquelle Schumi a remporté son 1er titre (DHNet - French)
Schumacher drove the car at Spa-Francorchamps, where his father scored his first F1 win 25 years ago.
Grosjean must rein in 'frustration' to earn top F1 drive (Motorsport)
"Finding your way, when you are frustrated, to deal with things differently and dealing better with the brakes not working and stuff like that - I need to work more on that."
Vettel: Ferrari has identified its weaknesses (Autosport)
"We've brought a lot of bits, we've seen a lot of bits of people copying ours but that's a good sign."
'An upset Bernie is a dangerous Bernie' (Crash)
"Asked whether he thought long-time ally Ecclestone has given him any insight into his future plans Blash steered clear of speculating but doesn’t believe the F1 supremo will walk away altogether. 'Let’s just say an upset Bernie is a dangerous Bernie,' he said."
#SummerOfStats – At 900C, the exhaust gases from the #Honda power unit are hot enough to turn rock to lava #TheFloorIsLava #Fact #F1 🌋 pic.twitter.com/mLcF9r1NpL
— Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) August 11, 2017
Comment of the day
@TheBullWhipper puts the case for more standardised parts in F1;
It’s not the big horror story everyone seems to think it is.
The cars already share side and rear impact structures, ECUs, fuel flow meters and driver displays, also I believe the on-board fire extinguishing system is spec too, along with several teams buying in their gearboxes and often rear suspension too from their engine suppliers (Hass/Ferrari, Williams/Mercedes and Force India used to do a similar thing with McLaren).
I’m sure things like DRS actuators, oil and water coolers, the whole of the ERS (especially if the MGU-H is dropped for the next generation of engines), not mention things like drivers pedal assemblies and several other ancillary systems and components can be made spec, without, in any way, effecting the spectacle or the competition.
These changes could save the teams millions of dollars and if no-one told us, we would never know.
@TheBullWhipper
On this day in F1
- Niki Lauda put his Ferrari on pole for his home race at the Osterreichring today in 1977
anon
13th August 2017, 0:05
I wonder if that Benetton is complete with the hidden traction control?
Djam
13th August 2017, 0:08
You will ask it to Mick directly. Or are you afraid ?
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
13th August 2017, 1:41
Tough guy
Tenerifeman (@tenerifeman)
13th August 2017, 0:08
My thoughts too.
Djam
13th August 2017, 0:13
I hope he won’t be booed at Spa. Poor guy….
Tango (@tango)
13th August 2017, 0:28
Top comment of the day @thebullwhipper
RogerAyles
13th August 2017, 1:25
i really don’t think f1 should go down the ‘spec’ route in any way outside of things like the crash structures because even things such as the drs actuators or oil coolers can produce performance gains thanks to clever engineer’s & while it may seem like small details (which on the outside you dont see), it’s little thing like that which f1 is all about just as much as the bigger more obvious stuff like the bodywork.
i even think it would be an issue with pedals given how individualised they are for each driver, not just for comfort but also to suit there individual style of driving. whenever you see a driver jump into a team mates car or something the pedals are always one of the 1st things changed.
the one area of the cars.. well engines that i really don’t feel should ever be made spec is the mgu-k/h systems, yes they are expensive but they are also the primary areas of development & performance improvements on these engines & going forward they are going to be where all the big gains come from. make those standardised & you may as well give everyone the same engine.
the rules should be opened up to allow more freedom, not closed off to allow less as that simply is not what f1 is or should ever be about!
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
13th August 2017, 1:41
In reference to COTD, As I said in reply to it originally I think the spec parts route isn’t an issue as long as they don’t go too far with it.
Area’s that have no impact on performance & safety related items (The Halo for example) I don’t have much of an issue with been made into a spec part thats supplied to all the teams. However I think things that are performance parts like the hybrid systems, turbo’s, wings, gearboxes, suspension, floor’s/diffuses etc… should be left open for teams/manufacturer’s to design for themselves as is the case currently.