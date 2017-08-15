Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Silverstone, 2017

Red Bull closing on Ferrari – Horner

In the round-up: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the team has closed on Ferrari heading into the summer break.

Comment of the day

Is the end for the internal combustion engine coming sooner than we think?

I spent part of my evening watching youtube reviews of battery powered chainsaws and lawnmowers. I didn’t even realise such things existed or could work for any sustained period of time but they worked just as well as petrol variants. These weren’t prototypes either. They are commercially available and affordable products running off battery packs similar to what would come with a cordless drill.

Everyone thinks internal combustion won’t die until it is banned in 25 or so years but with the breakneck pace of investment and development in energy storage F1 could be a total anachronism within 10 years. Look how much things have changed since 2007.

F1 may need to go even more hardcore on energy recovery if it is to hang on to the manufacturers.
@Spawinte

On this day in F1

  • Elio de Angelis won the Austrian Grand Prix in a photo-finish with Keke Rosberg today in 1982

One comment on “Red Bull closing on Ferrari – Horner”

    BradB (@bl0rq)
    15th August 2017, 0:33

    F1 could be a total anachronism within 10 years

    The whole concept of a human driving a car could be a total anachronism in 10 years as well.

