Late restart decides NASCAR’s second visit to Michigan

After thundering around Michigan for 200 laps, a late restart provided the decisive moment in Sunday’s NASCAR race.

NASCAR Cup

Race 23: Michigan

A superb restart put Kyle Larson in the lead for the first time after 200 laps of racing at the Michigan Superspeedway. He clung on for the final two laps to score his second victory at the track this year and his third NASCAR win of the season.

Previous round winner Martin Truex Jnr finished second while Brad Keselwoski, who led more than half the race, slipped to 17th at the chequered flag.

British Touring Car Championship

Races 19-21: Knockhill

BTCC | Exclusive Video: Round 19 in 60 seconds – Watch live on ITV4 now! pic.twitter.com/iOxTvLoQ8R — Official Dunlop BTCC (@DunlopBTCC) August 13, 2017 BTCC |VIDEO: Round 20 in 60 seconds: Watch live on ITV4 now! pic.twitter.com/CcKh58VfbS — Official Dunlop BTCC (@DunlopBTCC) August 13, 2017

A trio of third places propelled Colin Turkington into the lead of the championship. He holds a four-point lead over Ash Sutton, who took his fifth win of the season in race two at Knockhill.

The Subaru driver finished second to team mate Jason Plato in race one. The Levorg drivers swapped positions at one stage in an attempt to gain Sutton a point for leading a lap, which proved unsuccessful as the change was made after the finishing line.

Tom Ingram won the final race after reverse grid pole sitter Ant Whorton-Eales slipped back on the first lap. Gordon Shedden arrived at his home track leading the championship but left in third place after following Ingram home in race three.

BTCC VIDEO: Round 21 from @krcircuit in 60 seconds pic.twitter.com/4AOjiJAVdo — Official Dunlop BTCC (@DunlopBTCC) August 13, 2017

Also last weekend

Andrea Dovizioso won the Moto GP round in Austria which moved him up to second in the championship behind Marc Marquez. However the points leader enjoys a slightly increased lead of 16 points as Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi could only manage sixth and seventh.

Over to you

Next weekend’s racing

The following series are in action next weekend:

Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters races 11-12: Zandvoort

European Formula Three races 19-21: Zandvoort

IndyCar race 14: Pocono

Japanese Super Formula race 4: Motegi

NASCAR Cup race 24: Bristol

World Rally Championship race 10: Germany

