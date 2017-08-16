In the round-up: FIA safety delegate Charlie Whiting has visited the Buenos Aires circuit in Argentina and given feedback on how it could be made F1-ready.
Whiting evaluates Buenos Aires track (Autosport)
"He made clear to organisers the areas of the circuit that require improvement and upgrading to comply with the standards (FIA Grade 1) required to host a race."
Why Mercedes couldn't resist Formula E (ESPN)
"It attracts totally different audiences to what traditional motorsports do, and in our strategy, we cover the global platform that is Formula One and we cover the start-up that Formula E is today, in order to learn about it, how it develops and maybe that Lotus Elise is going to become a serious motorsport player in five years."
The role of Pirelli testing in Ferrari's resurgence (Motorsport)
"Long after it became apparent that Ferrari had come to the conclusion that focussing on its race drivers was a good idea, Mercedes resolutely stuck to using Pascal Wehrlein, at that time a Manor driver."
Comment of the day
Nick believes F1 needs a bigger grid to accommodate more young talents:
With just 20 seats available any change at all is pretty momentous, sending reverberations from team to team all down the grid. With a few more places, F1 could afford a bit of experimentation with one driver or another for a season.
Imagine if we had a full grid of 13 teams and 26 seats available; there might have been a place for Frijns, maybe Di Resta would have retained his place, Almost certainly, Leclerc, Giovinazzi, Gasly – even Rowland and Aitken might be looking at a rosier future.
That apart, I think that some ‘senior’ drivers are definitely coming to their sell-by dates.
@NickWyatt
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
16th August 2017, 0:05
It won’t happen, but I would love the long configuration of the circuit with the long and fast right hander
Marco Freire (@mfreire)
16th August 2017, 0:21
Who knows- maybe they could do an extension of the track using additional parts of the track. F1 cars were flat out for 45 seconds on that part of the track. The TC2000 series uses that part of the track without the infield section.
Marco Freire (@mfreire)
16th August 2017, 0:25
http://gmap-pedometer.com/?r=6468802
Strontium (@strontium)
16th August 2017, 0:37
Comment of the day is spot on. More teams will effectively allow for more opportunities for younger drivers, and possibly more places for drivers that didn’t reach the top but are worthy of a seat, such as Vergne.
I did my own sort of design of the Buenos Aires circuit. The circuit got an incredible layout there is plenty of space so it could easily be renovated without butchering the layout, run off areas, etc. There isn’t a lot that would need to be done. I imagine turn one would need to be reprofiled, and they’ll want the tarmac everywhere (personally I’d keep the grass and gravel but that’s unlikely). The only problem is part of the ‘infield’ section may potentially need modifying if they want a bigger paddock. It would probably need more / bigger grandstands as it makes for a fantastic stadium layout (without having to design the track around the grandstands). I wholeheartedly agree with @mbr-9 that they should use the long layout around the lake. It would be incredible for Formula One and there’s enough space for it to be safe enough. It is wishful thinking though.
I doubt the Grand Prix will return just yet though. Talks of new / returning races have always been common, however since liberty have taken over it seems there is at least one planned in basically every country! I’m not going to believe any of these unless they actually become a serious possibility.