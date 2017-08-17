Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Circuit of the Americas, 2016

‘Focus is on adding second US race’ – Carey

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Formula One CEO Chase Carey says adding the first of several more races in the USA is a priority.

Comment of the day

Not every Argentinian F1 fan thinks a return to Buenos Aires is a good idea:

I hope a race in Buenos Aires doesn’t happen. It’s too reminiscent of the 1990s, when the country was melting yet we had ‘luxuries’ as F1. There are enough problems already for organisations like F1 to suck money out of us. I’m a huge F1 fanatic but I’m not dumb. I can’t put my head in the ground to avoid seeing what needs to be seen.

I guess it’s the way the government wants to show itself to the world, that everything is fine and look, we even get F1 like all the first world countries. Yeah, right.

I’ll keep watching F1 on the telly, thank you very much. I’m a fanatic, not an idiot.
@Fer-no65

8 comments on “‘Focus is on adding second US race’ – Carey”

  1. Profile Photo

    JayTheSkull (@eljueta)
    17th August 2017, 14:26

    Great honest COTD @fer-no65, the financial balance of hosting an F1 GP (or many other big sporting events) is not good for the host. Let’s see if Liberty change anything in this regard.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Robbie (@robbie)
      17th August 2017, 14:39

      Hmm I don’t know. I get that some venues themselves struggle to come out ahead after an F1 weekend, but is there not a lot of money injected into the community? Hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, global exposure, potential for people to want to come back and holiday there?

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
        17th August 2017, 15:56

        @robbie regardless of the financial aspect, it doesn’t make sense to have F1 whole people are shouting on the streets because they don’t have a job.

        F1 works as a business for very few people… Hosting cheaper events like MotoGP or WTCC makes a lot more sense, plus we already have a track for them.

        Reply

      2. Zim
        17th August 2017, 15:59

        I doubt much of that money would get to anyone that really needed it. Maybe the fruit and veg suppliers to the hotels, the odd taxi driver, and the strippers.

        Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Shimks (@shimks)
    17th August 2017, 15:32

    @Fer-no65, superb comment. Bien hecho, amigo (well done)!

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Jere (@jerejj)
    17th August 2017, 15:41

    Please let it be Indianapolis.

    Reply

    1. Mckrtek
      17th August 2017, 16:04

      It would be great seeing wider f1 cars on the oval!!!

      Reply

  4. The Balinese Goddess of Plenty
    17th August 2017, 15:45

    Regarding Carey’s comments on free-to-air vs pay TV – one has advantages to the viewer, the other to Liberty’s coffers. Damned if they do, damned if they don’t, it seems.

    What if Liberty were to launch its own subscription-based internet TV channel for F1 and control the whole thing itself instead of outsourcing to myriad third party channels? How much would people be prepared to pay per month for basic access – qualifying and races live and on-demand, maybe including an hour of commentary and analysis before and after? What extra features would you want in an alternate, premium package, and how much extra would people be prepared to pay for that?

    Reply

