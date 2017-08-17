‘Focus is on adding second US race’ – Carey

In the round-up: Formula One CEO Chase Carey says adding the first of several more races in the USA is a priority.
Carey considering multiple options for second US F1 race (Racer)
"The focus right now is really on adding that second race to Austin and trying to make sure it is what we want it to be."
Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car (Autosport)
"It's difficult to show what I can do when I've been in one of the slowest cars, sort of all throughout my F1 career."
Boullier rates his F1 drivers (F1i)
"(Grosjean) might be the F1 driver who brakes last. If he trusts his car and brakes, he can brake as late as possible and place the car exactly how he wants to: that’s why he is very, very fast. When he is not feeling confident in his brakes, the situation gets more complicated."
Charles Leclerc: "Fear? No, that doesn’t exist. Even after Jules (Bianchi's) accident in Suzuka, I never had the slightest doubt about my future."
F1 must keep balance between free-to-air and digital TV - Carey (Motorsport)
"Carey is adamant that digital is the future, although it will not be a fast transition: 'It’s more and more heading to various forms of digital platforms.'"
Some of you might wonder why I was in Indy today… Well, I had the final appointment with Doc and guess what? All clear, let's go racing!
— Sébastien Bourdais (@BourdaisOnTrack) August 16, 2017
Not every Argentinian F1 fan thinks a return to Buenos Aires is a good idea:
I hope a race in Buenos Aires doesn’t happen. It’s too reminiscent of the 1990s, when the country was melting yet we had ‘luxuries’ as F1. There are enough problems already for organisations like F1 to suck money out of us. I’m a huge F1 fanatic but I’m not dumb. I can’t put my head in the ground to avoid seeing what needs to be seen.
I guess it’s the way the government wants to show itself to the world, that everything is fine and look, we even get F1 like all the first world countries. Yeah, right.
I’ll keep watching F1 on the telly, thank you very much. I’m a fanatic, not an idiot.
@Fer-no65
JayTheSkull (@eljueta)
17th August 2017, 14:26
Great honest COTD @fer-no65, the financial balance of hosting an F1 GP (or many other big sporting events) is not good for the host. Let’s see if Liberty change anything in this regard.
Robbie (@robbie)
17th August 2017, 14:39
Hmm I don’t know. I get that some venues themselves struggle to come out ahead after an F1 weekend, but is there not a lot of money injected into the community? Hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, global exposure, potential for people to want to come back and holiday there?
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
17th August 2017, 15:56
@robbie regardless of the financial aspect, it doesn’t make sense to have F1 whole people are shouting on the streets because they don’t have a job.
F1 works as a business for very few people… Hosting cheaper events like MotoGP or WTCC makes a lot more sense, plus we already have a track for them.
Zim
17th August 2017, 15:59
I doubt much of that money would get to anyone that really needed it. Maybe the fruit and veg suppliers to the hotels, the odd taxi driver, and the strippers.
Shimks (@shimks)
17th August 2017, 15:32
@Fer-no65, superb comment. Bien hecho, amigo (well done)!
Jere (@jerejj)
17th August 2017, 15:41
Please let it be Indianapolis.
Mckrtek
17th August 2017, 16:04
It would be great seeing wider f1 cars on the oval!!!
The Balinese Goddess of Plenty
17th August 2017, 15:45
Regarding Carey’s comments on free-to-air vs pay TV – one has advantages to the viewer, the other to Liberty’s coffers. Damned if they do, damned if they don’t, it seems.
What if Liberty were to launch its own subscription-based internet TV channel for F1 and control the whole thing itself instead of outsourcing to myriad third party channels? How much would people be prepared to pay per month for basic access – qualifying and races live and on-demand, maybe including an hour of commentary and analysis before and after? What extra features would you want in an alternate, premium package, and how much extra would people be prepared to pay for that?