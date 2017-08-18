Alonso may not make 2018 decision until December

In the round-up: Fernando Alonso says he may not make a decision on his career until the end of the year.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Fernando Alonso may 'look outside F1' (CNN)
"If I don't see any project that will allow me to fight for the win I will look outside F1 - but that's (a decision I will make around) November-December."
Toro Rosso-Honda talks collapse (Motorsport)
"Should McLaren split with Honda, that would force the Japanese manufacturer out of the championship and leave Renault as McLaren’s only option for a supply."
'Very disappointing’ to lose Sauber deal - Honda (Racer)
"Although it is a customer team program so it doesn't hurt our program very much, but we still expected to get the opportunity to get our engine running more. We would have got more data and been able to make comparisons, so it is very disappointing."
Mercedes' 2017 tricky without high-speed gains (Autosport)
"We need to work on our maximum-downforce package, that's the main thing. There are still a lot of tracks to come that require a lot of downforce."
Seb will be stronger in second half of ’17 (F1)
"Q: Who will win the drivers’ title this season? And for what reasons? Helmut Marko: I believe in Vettel, because I know his mental strength – and Ferrari has raised its game."
Experience finally kicking in for Vandoorne (F1i)
"I think the last few races have been very good from a performance point of view, matching Fernando on pace as well, which has been positive."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
Que tristeza todo lo que está ocurriendo en #Barcelona. Mi apoyo para las familias de las víctimas, heridos, en estos momentos duros. BASTA
— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) August 17, 2017
Todo mi apoyo a las victimas, familia y a todos los Barceloneses. Que impotencia y rabia me producen estos hechos!!
— Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) August 17, 2017
Mi más sentido pésame a todos los afectados por los ataques en Barcelona!!! Fuerza a todos los familiares, no están solos!Sin palabras #PAZ
— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 17, 2017
BARCELONA 🇪🇸🙏🙏🙏
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 17, 2017
We #Barcelona citizens are shocked but determined and united to fight terrorism. Thank you all for your support #PrayForBarcelona
— Marc Gené (@marc_gene) August 17, 2017
Solidarity with the victims of the Barcelona attack. Democracies will never give way to terrorism. #FuerzaBarcelona
— Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) August 17, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Given the success IndyCar has made of its return there since last year, this is a great if unlikely idea:
I know there are probably better options for the second race in the US, but I would love to see F1 cars racing around Road America.
Brian VanDyke (@Prosybris)
From the forum
- No one has solved @Peartree’s F1 puzzle yet: Give it a try here
Technical problem
Apologies for the technical fault which caused the delayed appearance of yesterday’s round-up.
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Adam Smith, Hsvlvr and Pink Peril!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
One comment on “Alonso may not make 2018 decision until December”
nemo87 (@nemo87)
18th August 2017, 0:18
Probably just me but I find that quite arrogant from ‘nando.. yes, he is undoubtedly an amazing driver. But to decide on where he’s going that late into the year is a bit. well.. arrogant.
Most teams will want to know their driver line-up by then for development reasons etc.. also surely most teams would have already made their decisions on drivers by then. Yes I know Mercedes were in a similar situation late in on the year but that was out of theirs hands. This just seems a bit “I’ll decide when, not you” from Nando which could leaving him (highly unlikely) without a seat at all.