Alonso may not make 2018 decision until December

In the round-up: Fernando Alonso says he may not make a decision on his career until the end of the year.

Comment of the day

Start, Road America, IndyCar, 2017
F1 at Road America? Great idea. Won’t happen, though…
Given the success IndyCar has made of its return there since last year, this is a great if unlikely idea:

I know there are probably better options for the second race in the US, but I would love to see F1 cars racing around Road America.
Brian VanDyke (@Prosybris)

    nemo87 (@nemo87)
    18th August 2017, 0:18

    Probably just me but I find that quite arrogant from ‘nando.. yes, he is undoubtedly an amazing driver. But to decide on where he’s going that late into the year is a bit. well.. arrogant.

    Most teams will want to know their driver line-up by then for development reasons etc.. also surely most teams would have already made their decisions on drivers by then. Yes I know Mercedes were in a similar situation late in on the year but that was out of theirs hands. This just seems a bit “I’ll decide when, not you” from Nando which could leaving him (highly unlikely) without a seat at all.

