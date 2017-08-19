Halo could delay Force India’s 2018 car

In the round-up: Force India say the decision to introduce Halo next year could delay the completion of their 2018 chassis.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
'Rushed' Halo introduction could delay 2018 car - Force India (Motorsport)
"It may delay next year’s car. There’s a finite amount of time to design and build a monocoque."
Superswede - en film om Ronnie Peterson - Trailer (NonStop Entertainment via YouTube)
Force India: Perez deal 'not far off' (Racer)
"So, if for some reason we don't sign Checo – but I believe we will – then you've got to look around, including Wehrlein. He's not so bad!"
Renault paused development for 'drastic' change (Autosport)
"It was opening a new frame of development for the front of the car, the middle of the car with bargeboards and also the rear of the car. Now that is done there is much more to come and that will happen over the remainder of the season."
Haas has ‘grown up’ in 2017 – Grosjean (Crash)
"We are on target on expectation. We wanted to fight in the midfield, we sometimes we are ahead, sometimes we are a bit behind. Hopefully here we are in more of the Austrian position than we were in Silverstone, but you never know."
Haas can't predict F1's 'weird' midfield fight (ESPN)
"It's up and down all the time so I don't think there is a perfect trend yet about who is strong where and when. I guess Williams will be strong again in Spa and Monza."
Coming soon to Austin's F1 race track: Arcade-style golf, chance to drive an Audi (Austin Business Journal)
"COTA announced Thursday morning a partnership with Topgolf that will turn a section of the race track into a driving range ahead of — and during — the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix weekend Oct. 20-22."
McLaren's 2018 engine options reduce to Honda (Motorsport magazine)
"The racing arm of Honda remains committed to making its programme work and as such its McLaren partnership is vital. Technical help is being provided by Mercedes as part of F1’s engine convergence process and there are signs that the worst of the problems with this year’s engine might be over."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
Turn your volume up for this one. 🔊 @F1MikaHakkinen behind the wheel of the M23 at Laguna Seca. Serious fever. 😍 #McLarenMonterey pic.twitter.com/F16GJrJJ5T
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 18, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
The mid-season driver rankings prompted much debate over whether Max Verstappen driving better than team mate Daniel Ricciardo, who has out-scored him so far.
Maybe this statistic makes it more clear: Verstappen’s laps spent ahead of team mate is 185 out of 249. That includes the laps he lost to Ricciardo by being called to pit prematurely in Monaco.
If that had not happened Ricciardo would hardly have had any laps ahead at all.
Bart
From the forum
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Harry Palmer and Sue!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
5 comments on “Halo could delay Force India’s 2018 car”
Strontium (@strontium)
19th August 2017, 0:18
The results / statistics do show Verstappen is beating Ricciardo, in both qualifying and the race, but it’s much closer than people perhaps realise. Ricciardo has always been right behind Verstappen, and has taken advantage whenever an opportunity presented itself (such as Baku). Compare that to, say, Raikkonen, who is not only being beaten by Vettel consistently, but by quite a margin most of the time.
How many laps did Ricciardo lose to Verstappen in Hungary when Verstappen took him out on lap one? We’ll never know, but in response to comment of the day, you can do the ‘what if?’ thing to argue either case and eventually it all becomes irrelevant.
Jordi Casademunt (@casjo)
19th August 2017, 0:23
@COTD
Ricciardo has spent 64 laps in front of Verstappen. From those, 47 came from Monaco.
Of the remaining 17, 1 came from Bahrain where Verstappen stopped a couple of laps earlier than Ricciardo, and while it’s hard to tell, it looks like Max would have stayed in front after both did their pistop. 15 come from the Chinese Grand Prix, where Verstappen started 11 positions behind Ricciardo due to a qualifying mechanical failure, yet managed to overtake the aussie during the race. The last lap Ricciardo spent in front of Verstappen comes from the fact Verstappen finished a lap in the Spanish Grand Prix while going back to boxes, and was qualified as 19th in that first lap while Ricciardo was 4th.
On the other hand, 51 of the laps Verstappen spent ahead of Ricciardo come from Silverstone, where Ricciardo had a qualifying engine failure plus a grid penalty.
Point is, Ricciardo has actually spent very few laps ahead of Verstappen on merit. 10 of the laps in China (since 5 happened because Verstappen stopped first), and that’s about it. On the other hand, Verstappen has led Ricciardo for 134 laps on merit, not due to strategy differences or pitwall mistakes.
I don’t know. I’m a fan of Ricciardo, but I think it’s very clear that Verstappen’s bad luck is masking the fact he’s being outperformed in both qualifying and race. And I doubt he’s unaware of this fact.
FJBH10 (@fjbh10)
19th August 2017, 0:26
Is that Ronnie Peterson film released? I can’t find anywhere to buy it.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
19th August 2017, 0:48
The article in which Otmar Szafnauer saying that the Halo was ‘rushed’ for 2018 ignores the fact that the FIA told all teams over a year ago that a head protection solution was definitely going to be introduced for 2018 & that unless a viable alternative came up they should all plan there 2018 designs with the Halo in mind.
I gather that in line with that brief from the FIA that several (If not most) of the teams had the Halo in mind with there early 2018 concept’s knowing that it was more than likely going to be the concept the FIA went with given the problems that were been faced with the screen/canopy alternatives.
So it’s not as if the Halo was suddenly sprung on them a month ago, All the teams & drivers were fully aware that something was going to be in place for 2018 & that the meeting planned for mid/late July was going to be the deadline for the FIA’s decision.
Should also be noted that the mid/late July timeframe was what the teams themselves told the FIA should be considered the latest that a final decision be made.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
19th August 2017, 0:59
Re COTD, I consider the most important criteria is the Drivers’ Championship points, and by that Daniel Ricciardo has more points than Max Verstappen (117 vs 67). I also consider the second most important criteria is completed races, and again he has done that more times than Max Verstappen (8/11 races vs 6/11). By those two criteria Ricciardo is a better driver.
I don’t like to mention it, but Verstappen was blamed for one of the races Ricciardo failed to complete. While it is impossible to know the outcome of that race had Verstappen shown a little more care at the start of the Hungarian GP, at a minimum I would have expected Ricciardo to have finished that race, in which case his races completed would show 9/11 vs 6/11. The result of that scenario would have been to reinforce the belief that Ricciardo is better than Verstappen.