F1 ‘mustn’t wait for fatalities’ before bringing Halo in

In the round-up: Jackie Stewart says the FIA is doing the right thing by bringing Halo in before it’s too late.

There’s just four races left in this year’s IndyCar championship and the title fight is incredibly close with the top four separated by just 17 points. Join us to follow today’s 500-milerace from the Pocono Superspeedway from 7pm UK time (race starts at 7:30pm). Here’s the grid for today’s race:

Stephen queries why the introduction of Halo should pose a problem for Force India:

As I understand it, it was announced in 2016 that Halo was to be mandatory in 2018. The only reason 2018 was chosen is because there wasn’t enough time to have cars ready for this year.

Now, a year later, we have a team saying they still don’t have enough time to get ready. Halo or a similar means of protecting the driver has been in the political wind for several years, so one would have expected even this year’s car should have had the capability to be easily modified to accommodate Halo. There shouldn’t be any reason why Halo would have affected the time line for Force India’s car.
Stephen Crowsen (@Drycrust)

