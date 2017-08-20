Team radio messages give us rare, revealing and often amusing insights into Formula One drivers’ unfiltered views on their races and their rivals.
But while team radio messages have only become commonplace in the past few seasons, they’ve been a part of F1 coverage for 30 years.
How well do you remember F1’s most memorable messages? This new quiz tests your knowledge on 20 of them. For the first ten you need to name the race they’re from, and for the last ten you need to identify a driver connected to the message.
Oh, and none of them involve Juan Pablo Montoya and a deer. Good luck!
Never taken an F1 Fanatic quiz before? Have a look at this quick guide first for some useful information:
Go ad-free for just £1 per month
>> Find out more and sign up
You can compare your overall score with other F1 Fanatics and take more quizzes here:
If you don’t already have one, you will need to register an F1 Fanatic account to participate in the quizzes. Details on how to get one can be found below:
As always do boast about your score in the comments but make sure you don’t give any clues about the questions or answers.
F1 Fanatic Quizzes
- Quiz: Do you remember these 20 team radio messages?
- Test your knowledge on ten years of F1 with this new quiz
- Take the new F1 Fanatic Nico Rosberg quiz
- Take the new F1 Fanatic 2016 season quiz
- Take the new F1 Fanatic 50 years of McLaren quiz
Browse all F1 Fanatic Quizzes
5 comments on “Quiz: Do you remember these 20 team radio messages?”
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
20th August 2017, 11:36
I dont know if this happens to me,but when i go to the link,it send me to the 2016 season review quiz
jsmith944 (@jsmith944)
20th August 2017, 11:40
Yeah the same happens to me, its not playing the team radio quiz.
Jere (@jerejj)
20th August 2017, 11:45
@miltosgreekfan @jsmith944 Same here.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
20th August 2017, 11:50
@miltosgreekfan @jsmith944 @jerejj Apologies, that should be fixed now!
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
20th August 2017, 12:16
15/20 not bad
@keithcollantine
Just in question 2,i think there might have been a mistake in the correct answer.Its a bit complicated with what happened(i try not to spoil the quiz so i wont say which team radio was)but this specific radio was broadcasted in TV a year before & in the next year there was no similar team radio broadcasted.