2017 Belgian Grand Prix TV Times

Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix in the UK:
Friday 25th – Sunday 27th August 2017
|Session
|Channel
|Coverage starts
|Session starts
|Session ends
|Friday
|Belgian Grand Prix first practice live
|Channel 4
|8:55
|9:00
|10:30
|Friday
|Belgian Grand Prix first practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|8:45
|9:00
|10:30
|Friday
|Belgian Grand Prix second practice live
|BBC Red Button
|12:55
|13:00
|14:30
|Friday
|Belgian Grand Prix second practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:45
|13:00
|14:30
|Saturday
|Belgian Grand Prix third practice live
|Channel 4
|9:55
|10:00
|11:00
|Saturday
|Belgian Grand Prix third practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|9:45
|10:00
|11:00
|Saturday
|Belgian Grand Prix qualifying live
|Channel 4
|11:55
|13:00
|Saturday
|Belgian Grand Prix qualifying live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:00
|13:00
|Saturday
|Formula Two Belgium feature race live
|Sky Sports F1
|14:55
|14:40
|Saturday
|GP3 Belgium race one live
|Sky Sports F1
|16:30
|16:20
|Sunday
|IndyCar Gateway 500 live
|BT Sport ESPN
|02:00
|02:30
|Sunday
|GP3 Belgium race two live
|Sky Sports F1
|08:15
|08:25
|Sunday
|Formula Two Belgium sprint race live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:15
|09:35
|Sunday
|Belgian Grand Prix live
|Channel 4
|12:00
|13:00
|Sunday
|Belgian Grand Prix live
|Sky Sports F1
|11:30
|13:00
