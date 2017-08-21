2017 Belgian Grand Prix TV Times

Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend plus the major support events and the IndyCar race in the early hours of Sunday morning. Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.

Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix in the UK:

Friday 25th – Sunday 27th August 2017

Session Channel Coverage starts Session starts Session ends Friday Belgian Grand Prix first practice live Channel 4 8:55 9:00 10:30 Friday Belgian Grand Prix first practice live Sky Sports F1 8:45 9:00 10:30 Friday Belgian Grand Prix second practice live BBC Red Button 12:55 13:00 14:30 Friday Belgian Grand Prix second practice live Sky Sports F1 12:45 13:00 14:30 Saturday Belgian Grand Prix third practice live Channel 4 9:55 10:00 11:00 Saturday Belgian Grand Prix third practice live Sky Sports F1 9:45 10:00 11:00 Saturday Belgian Grand Prix qualifying live Channel 4 11:55 13:00 Saturday Belgian Grand Prix qualifying live Sky Sports F1 12:00 13:00 Saturday Formula Two Belgium feature race live Sky Sports F1 14:55 14:40 Saturday GP3 Belgium race one live Sky Sports F1 16:30 16:20 Sunday IndyCar Gateway 500 live BT Sport ESPN 02:00 02:30 Sunday GP3 Belgium race two live Sky Sports F1 08:15 08:25 Sunday Formula Two Belgium sprint race live Sky Sports F1 09:15 09:35 Sunday Belgian Grand Prix live Channel 4 12:00 13:00 Sunday Belgian Grand Prix live Sky Sports F1 11:30 13:00

2017 Belgian Grand Prix