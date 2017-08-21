F1 creates official Esports Formula 1 World Champion title

Formula One gamers will have a chance to be crowned the official Formula One Esports Series world champion in a new championship beginning next month.

The inaugural championhip will be decided on the same weekend as the finale of the 2017 season in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina circuit.

The Formula 1 Esports Series World Championship has been announced to coincide with the launch of the latest edition of the official Formula One game, F1 2017 by Codemasters.

Qualifying events for the series will be held during September to select the 40 quickest drivers. Semi-finals will be held at the Gfinity Arena in London on October 10th and 11th, which will create a final field of 20 who will compete for the crown in a three-round final.

F1 commercial chief Sean Brathces said the innovation is “an amazing opportunity for our business strategically and in the way we engage fans.”

“It’s a growing category with tremendous fan engagement that we’re entering in a big way and we are proud to have Codemasters and Gfinity joining us on this ride.”

“Of course as we do in Formula 1, we’ll continue to evolve and innovate in the way we run this virtual counterpart to the F1 championship to ensure we provide the most exciting and enjoyable experience we can for our fans.”

2017 F1 season