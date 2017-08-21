Renault bringing engine upgrades at next two races

Renault will upgrade its engine in time for the next two races on F1’s most power-demanding circuits.

The team’s engine technical director Remi Taffin said “Spa and Monza will see new software and hardware updates” for their power units.

“We are looking at Monza as a benchmark as it could provide a clear picture of the ranking of the engines. Being in the top ten will be a good result as these next two circuits are power-hungry.”

“After Monza, we have more races and more things in the pipeline, the next two months will be important for the 2017 season outcome.”

Renault has struggled to make gains in the fourth year of the V6 hybrid turbo regulations as its initial development was hampered by a series of reliability problems. However Taffin believes they can establish themselves as the top team behind the ‘big three’ of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

“We know we’re not the fastest on the grid,” he said “but as a team we are showing we are the force after the top three.”

“Qualifying pace has looked good with Great Britain and Hungary exemplifying our ability to be the fourth best team. It’s just a case of building on that and bettering the race pace.”

“That comes from levelling up everything, we need to show off reliability and mileage and that is something we are giving close attention. We are on a good trend and we will keep adding performance in terms of both aerodynamics and engine so hopefully this can be seen in the upcoming races.”

Renault made a step forward with an aerodynamic upgrade introduced on Nico Hulkenberg’s car at Silverstone but failed to score at the Hungaroring. “Our cars have been performing well,” Taffin added, “I can’t see any reason why Spa can’t continue that trend.”

