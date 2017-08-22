Drivers’ tyre choices for Italy and Belgium confirmed

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre selections for all the drivers for the upcoming races at Spa and Monza.
There is little variation in the choices for Monza, where all the drivers have chosen either nine or ten sets of the softs compound available.
However Pirelli’s decision to nominate the softest available compound for this weekend’s race at Spa, has prompted a wider range of selections. Red Bull and McLaren have opted for nine sets of ultra-softs per driver while Ferrari and Mercedes have been markedly more conservative, the latter choosing just six sets.
Belgian Grand Prix tyre selections
|Driver
|Team
|Tyres
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
Italian Grand Prix tyre selections
|Driver
|Team
|Tyres
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
