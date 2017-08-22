Drivers’ tyre choices for Italy and Belgium confirmed

Pirelli has confirmed the tyre selections for all the drivers for the upcoming races at Spa and Monza.

There is little variation in the choices for Monza, where all the drivers have chosen either nine or ten sets of the softs compound available.

However Pirelli’s decision to nominate the softest available compound for this weekend’s race at Spa, has prompted a wider range of selections. Red Bull and McLaren have opted for nine sets of ultra-softs per driver while Ferrari and Mercedes have been markedly more conservative, the latter choosing just six sets.

Belgian Grand Prix tyre selections

Driver Team Tyres Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Max Verstappen Red Bull Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Sergio Perez Force India Esteban Ocon Force India Felipe Massa Williams Lance Stroll Williams Fernando Alonso McLaren Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Romain Grosjean Haas Kevin Magnussen Haas Nico Hulkenberg Renault Jolyon Palmer Renault Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Marcus Ericsson Sauber

Italian Grand Prix tyre selections