Verstappen says his Red Bull future depends on the team’s performance

In the round-up: Max Verstappen says he won’t stay at Red Bull long term unless the team become more competitive.

Return of the Legend, Red Bull Soapbox Race, 2017

Red Bull’s Soabpox Race was won by a team dubbed Return of the Legend who styled their entry on a Benetton B193 as raced by Michael Schumacher and Riccardo Patrese in 1993. Check out the attention to detail – right down to their ‘Bulleton’ team shirts! Verstappen was on hand to get a closer look:

It looks like Formula One’s official eSports tournament faces a difficult job to win over the online racing community:

I owned and ran PrecisionRacingLeague.com for many years, and at one point, I believe we had 13 different F1 201x championships. I’ve owned all but one of the Codemasters F1 games. I am an avid sim racer, and have extensively played the likes of Assetto Corsa, rFactor, iRacing, Race 07, Project Cars, Dirt series, and much more.

While I have loved Codemaster’s F1 series, and have had many great moments with it, most would not consider it the best racing game, or even close to it.

First of all, it’s not a sim, while most of the others I mentioned are. Codemasters is a very arcade-y game with few sim options, no laser scanned tracks, and a poor handling/physics/damage model. Furthermore, there are cheats available to download for these games, their ‘equal’ car setting has never been equal, and their netcode is atrocious. So I don’t see how an eSports league will have any integrity to it.
PJ Gaudie

Happy birthday to Master Firelee and Kart22!

  • Juan Manuel Fangio won his second championship today in 1954 at Bremgarten’s last F1 race

2 comments on “Verstappen says his Red Bull future depends on the team’s performance”

  1. Profile Photo

    swh1386 (@swh1386)
    22nd August 2017, 0:31

    Although the concept of a driverless ‘E-safety car’ would represent and promote the automotive brands cutting edge technology, it seems to me to be a gimmick that would only detract from the spectacle and create more problems than it solves.
    The purpose of the safety car throughout the various sessions is to assess the course and make sure it is in a fit state for racing, to control the pace during full course cautions (consider Lewis’ constant complaining about the pace of the safety car) and during changing weather conditions assess grip levels and gauge wether track conditions are suitable for racing.
    All are tasks that require the skills and nuance of human eyes on the road, human hands on a wheel and a human bum in a seat!

    1. Profile Photo

      Travis Oreali (@travis)
      22nd August 2017, 0:44

      Completely agree.

      All I can envisage is the driverless safety car wiping out half the drivers when it doesn’t calculate a turn correctly.

