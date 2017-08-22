In the round-up: Max Verstappen says he won’t stay at Red Bull long term unless the team become more competitive.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Verstappen: Red Bull must improve if I'm to stay long term (Motorsport)
"At the moment we are not there where I want to be, but that doesn't mean you have to give up straight away. You have to work hard. But after two, three years without improving, that would be a different story."
F1 could introduce a driverless safety car (Autosport)
"It would promote a technology about which there is a bit of scepticism and, instead, it could be shown that it works."
Abmessungen von Mercedes, Ferrari & Co. (Auto Motor und Sport - German)
The data shows one of the most striking ways in which the cars differ is the measurement between the front axle and chassis bulkhead. Mercedes has the smallest, Red Bull the largest, the latter probably seeking to transfer the weight balance forwards.
Belgian Grand Prixview (Toro Rosso)
Carlos Sainz Jnr: "There's a corner there that's maybe not as famous as some of the others, but that I like a lot and it's one of the toughest. When you say Spa, everyone always thinks of Eau Rouge, but actually one of the most difficult corners in the world is Pouhon – we drive there at around 260kph, in seventh gear, and it's a turn to always keep in mind!"
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
A proud moment. @nico_rosberg's W07 takes its place amongst the greats on the famous Rennkurve…
Forever a part of @MercedesBenz history! pic.twitter.com/vz19Ejkycj
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 21, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Snapshot
Red Bull’s Soabpox Race was won by a team dubbed Return of the Legend who styled their entry on a Benetton B193 as raced by Michael Schumacher and Riccardo Patrese in 1993. Check out the attention to detail – right down to their ‘Bulleton’ team shirts! Verstappen was on hand to get a closer look:
Comment of the day
It looks like Formula One’s official eSports tournament faces a difficult job to win over the online racing community:
I owned and ran PrecisionRacingLeague.com for many years, and at one point, I believe we had 13 different F1 201x championships. I’ve owned all but one of the Codemasters F1 games. I am an avid sim racer, and have extensively played the likes of Assetto Corsa, rFactor, iRacing, Race 07, Project Cars, Dirt series, and much more.
While I have loved Codemaster’s F1 series, and have had many great moments with it, most would not consider it the best racing game, or even close to it.
First of all, it’s not a sim, while most of the others I mentioned are. Codemasters is a very arcade-y game with few sim options, no laser scanned tracks, and a poor handling/physics/damage model. Furthermore, there are cheats available to download for these games, their ‘equal’ car setting has never been equal, and their netcode is atrocious. So I don’t see how an eSports league will have any integrity to it.
PJ Gaudie
From the forum
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Master Firelee and Kart22!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
On this day in F1
- Juan Manuel Fangio won his second championship today in 1954 at Bremgarten’s last F1 race
2 comments on “Verstappen says his Red Bull future depends on the team’s performance”
swh1386 (@swh1386)
22nd August 2017, 0:31
Although the concept of a driverless ‘E-safety car’ would represent and promote the automotive brands cutting edge technology, it seems to me to be a gimmick that would only detract from the spectacle and create more problems than it solves.
The purpose of the safety car throughout the various sessions is to assess the course and make sure it is in a fit state for racing, to control the pace during full course cautions (consider Lewis’ constant complaining about the pace of the safety car) and during changing weather conditions assess grip levels and gauge wether track conditions are suitable for racing.
All are tasks that require the skills and nuance of human eyes on the road, human hands on a wheel and a human bum in a seat!
Travis Oreali (@travis)
22nd August 2017, 0:44
Completely agree.
All I can envisage is the driverless safety car wiping out half the drivers when it doesn’t calculate a turn correctly.