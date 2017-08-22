Kimi Raikkonen has extended his contract to drive for Ferrari in 2018, the team has confirmed.
“Ferrari announces that Scuderia Ferrari has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The Finnish driver will therefore race for the Maranello team in the 2018 Formula One world championship.”
Raikkonen first joined Ferrari in 2007 and won the championship for them in his first season. However he was dropped by the team at the end of 2009.
Following a break from F1 and a return with Lotus in 2012, Raikkonen was lured back to Ferrari in 2014. His new deal means the 2018 season will be his eighth year at Ferrari.
Ferrari is yet to confirm the identity of Raikkonen’s team mate for 2018 as Sebastian Vettel’s contract expires at the end of this year.
View the updated list of 2018 F1 drivers and teams
This article will be updated.
2 comments on “Ferrari confirm Raikkonen will drive for them again in 2018”
tonyyeb (@tonyyeb)
22nd August 2017, 11:17
For me Kimi is too inconsistent which leads to Ferrari’s missed opportunity of a larger haul of constructors points. But with the driver market for 2018 not set to change too much at the front of the grid, he will fill the gap until 2019 when things will start to really hot up. I don’t see him in F1 in 2019, let alone at Ferrari.
DaveF1 (@davef1)
22nd August 2017, 11:26
Can say I’m surprised but I don’t think he has it anymore. Obviously Ferrari want to keep Vettel happy but they’re certainly binning any future hopes of winning the constructors, especially when Mercedes and Red Bull have drivers that can consistently deliver.