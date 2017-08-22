Ferrari confirm Raikkonen will drive for them again in 2018

Kimi Raikkonen has extended his contract to drive for Ferrari in 2018, the team has confirmed.

“Ferrari announces that Scuderia Ferrari has renewed its technical and racing agreement with Kimi Raikkonen,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Finnish driver will therefore race for the Maranello team in the 2018 Formula One world championship.”

Raikkonen first joined Ferrari in 2007 and won the championship for them in his first season. However he was dropped by the team at the end of 2009.

Following a break from F1 and a return with Lotus in 2012, Raikkonen was lured back to Ferrari in 2014. His new deal means the 2018 season will be his eighth year at Ferrari.

Ferrari is yet to confirm the identity of Raikkonen’s team mate for 2018 as Sebastian Vettel’s contract expires at the end of this year.

