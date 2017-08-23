Start, Hungaroring, 2017

Volkswagen: F1 costs too much, has too few sponsors and viewers

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Volkswagen Group director Bernhard Gobmeier explains why the company has not become involved with Formula One.

Comment of the day

Ferrari’s decision to keep Kimi Raikkonen for another season drew a mixed response at best. Here’s a view from one of Raikkonen’s fans:

I think Raikkonen is not there to bolster the team’s title chances, but rather Vettel’s – he is a number two driver who is just good enough to pick up the scraps when his car doesn’t have issues or he isn’t taken out of the race. He also bolsters Vettel’s happiness driving for Ferrari. Second, he is a placeholder – they can’t take chances with a rookie and end up with a 2016 Vandoorne – Leclerc will get a drive at Sauber for two or three seasons to gain experience, then join in 2020 or 2021.

Added benefits of Raikkonen: He is supposedly a great development driver, and his work aside from the actual race helps improve the car for his teammate and future team modifications. Another interesting thing I would like to mention is how Raikkonen’s performance last year drastically improved after he had signed another contract – Raikkonen might just be worried about his teetering situation at Ferrari, and may see a change in form coming into Spa (which, I might add, is his best and favourite track).
@Kimiraikkonen1207

On this day in F1

  • Didier Pironi died on this day in 1987

One comment on “Volkswagen: F1 costs too much, has too few sponsors and viewers”

    Philip (@philipgb)
    23rd August 2017, 0:31

    I get the COTD point that a clear 1-2 driver setup is helping Vettel. But two top drivers would be taking more points from Mercedes. Rather than Hamilton only having to fight Vettel, he’d be having to fight another top tier driver.

    Mercedes having a very close driver pairing has meant that when Hamilton has lost the plot, Bottas has collected wins and Mercedes have the constructors lead even if they don’t have the drivers championship lead.

    I think Ferrari are wasting the best car they’ve had since 2008 not having a better driver than Raikkonen in it, but realistically there is only Alonso available. I’d assume that’s why they’ve gone with him again, to wait and see who is available in 2019.

