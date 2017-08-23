In the round-up: Volkswagen Group director Bernhard Gobmeier explains why the company has not become involved with Formula One.
Volkswagen says F1 on 'dangerous path' over costs (Motorsport)
"The number of sponsors is going down and so are the spectator numbers. At the same time, the cost is increasing."
Boutsen: 'Vandoorne must have patience' (F1i)
"at Williams I was better than my team mate Riccardo Patrese but as an Italian he was commercially more interesting. And another sponsor, Labatt, wanted a driver for the British market, which was Nigel Mansell. As a Belgian you always have to show more than an Englishman, Italian or German."
Honda changes development approach (Autosport)
"The MGU-H failure took a very long time to solve. We had many small issues in the engine - and that area is difficult to understand on the dyno."
Man walks away from UK land speed record attempt crash (BBC)
"(F1 journalist) David Tremayne, 64, from Darlington, reached a top speed of 296mph (476km/h) at Elvington airfield before losing control when the parachute fired."
ICYMI: Today's new Team Mates cartoon, part two coming tomorrow – https://t.co/rxuSDt2s6s
— Team Mates (@Teammatestoon) August 22, 2017
So excited to share this with you all – the cover of my forthcoming autobiography ‘Life to the Limit’, which comes out in October – ready for pre-order now. This is a deeply intimate look into my life, not just as a Formula 1 driver – but as an individual. To celebrate my book coming out I will be doing a book tour and live Q&A, more details to follow soon. The link to order my book is in my bio. 👍🏽
Comment of the day
Ferrari’s decision to keep Kimi Raikkonen for another season drew a mixed response at best. Here’s a view from one of Raikkonen’s fans:
I think Raikkonen is not there to bolster the team’s title chances, but rather Vettel’s – he is a number two driver who is just good enough to pick up the scraps when his car doesn’t have issues or he isn’t taken out of the race. He also bolsters Vettel’s happiness driving for Ferrari. Second, he is a placeholder – they can’t take chances with a rookie and end up with a 2016 Vandoorne – Leclerc will get a drive at Sauber for two or three seasons to gain experience, then join in 2020 or 2021.
Added benefits of Raikkonen: He is supposedly a great development driver, and his work aside from the actual race helps improve the car for his teammate and future team modifications. Another interesting thing I would like to mention is how Raikkonen’s performance last year drastically improved after he had signed another contract – Raikkonen might just be worried about his teetering situation at Ferrari, and may see a change in form coming into Spa (which, I might add, is his best and favourite track).
@Kimiraikkonen1207
Philip (@philipgb)
23rd August 2017, 0:31
I get the COTD point that a clear 1-2 driver setup is helping Vettel. But two top drivers would be taking more points from Mercedes. Rather than Hamilton only having to fight Vettel, he’d be having to fight another top tier driver.
Mercedes having a very close driver pairing has meant that when Hamilton has lost the plot, Bottas has collected wins and Mercedes have the constructors lead even if they don’t have the drivers championship lead.
I think Ferrari are wasting the best car they’ve had since 2008 not having a better driver than Raikkonen in it, but realistically there is only Alonso available. I’d assume that’s why they’ve gone with him again, to wait and see who is available in 2019.