Weather for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend is likely to run true to form.

Periods of sunshine, cloud cover and rain are expected over the next three days. The track action is currently expected to remain dry for the Formula One teams, though that may change.

Friday will be cloudy and warm with air temperatures passing the 20C mark. But rain is expected to arrive in the late afternoon and evening, and cloud last well into Saturday morning.

The track may still be wet when final practice begins, but should have chance to dry out before qualifying. By the afternoon the sun will begin to break through and temperatures could peak at up to 25C.

Race day is forecast to be cloudy but dry at the moment. Expect conditions to be a few degrees cooler than last year, when track temperatures were in the 36-40C range on race day.

This may come as some relief, as Pirelli has brought very soft tyres this weekend. It has mandated minimum starting tyre pressures of 23.5psi for the front and 21.5psi for the rear with slick tyres, which are the highest so far this year.

