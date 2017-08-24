Changeable conditions forecast for Spa

2017 Belgian Grand Prix weatherPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Weather for the Belgian Grand Prix weekend is likely to run true to form.

Periods of sunshine, cloud cover and rain are expected over the next three days. The track action is currently expected to remain dry for the Formula One teams, though that may change.

Friday will be cloudy and warm with air temperatures passing the 20C mark. But rain is expected to arrive in the late afternoon and evening, and cloud last well into Saturday morning.

The track may still be wet when final practice begins, but should have chance to dry out before qualifying. By the afternoon the sun will begin to break through and temperatures could peak at up to 25C.

Race day is forecast to be cloudy but dry at the moment. Expect conditions to be a few degrees cooler than last year, when track temperatures were in the 36-40C range on race day.

This may come as some relief, as Pirelli has brought very soft tyres this weekend. It has mandated minimum starting tyre pressures of 23.5psi for the front and 21.5psi for the rear with slick tyres, which are the highest so far this year.

For more updates on the track conditions during each session keep an eye on F1 Fanatic Live and the F1 Fanatic Twitter account.

Location of Spa-Francorchamps

See the location of every race on the 2017 F1 calendar here:

2017 Belgian Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Belgian Grand Prix articles

3 comments on “Changeable conditions forecast for Spa”

  1. Profile Photo

    ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
    24th August 2017, 13:49

    We’re in dying need of some rain this season with the relaxed rules re. wet weather. Some nice, changeable conditions would be epic!

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
      24th August 2017, 14:39

      +1

      I want to see a wet standing start but with the history of those at Spa, we may not be allowed that even with the relaxed wet weather rules.

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
    24th August 2017, 14:42

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o02s_g5AUUE

    Such a dramatic race! I remember watching this as a kid with my jaw on the floor

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.