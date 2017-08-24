Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Albert Park, 2017

Red Bull started 2017 “very poorly” – Webber

In the round-up: Mark Webber says Red Bull expected much more from their car at the beginning of the year following the off-season rules changes.

Comment of the day

@Carlitox muses on old Spa:

It’s amazing how you can still distinguish the old track from the Google Earth picture!

Even Masta is still there, wonder how many people just passing through even imagine that 50 years ago some metal tubes with wheels and a big engine were screaming past that place, closing in to 300kph. An error was a death sentence.

No wonder the track was shortened, but fortunately there wasn’t any Tilke in the seventies to ruin it.

On this day in F1

  • Michael Schumacher won a rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix today in 1997. Look out for a new article on this race coming up on the site today.

One comment on “Red Bull started 2017 “very poorly” – Webber”

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    24th August 2017, 0:46

    …sources have confirmed that the highly-respected Ilmor operation is one of those that has been working hard to help it overcome its difficulties.

    If true, then I am pleased that Honda have taken this step. I think it must have taken a lot of effort from those involved with F1 inside Honda and the management at McLaren to get Honda’s senior management to agree to ask Illmor and the other specialist companies for help. I hope the results seen at Hungary weren’t just a “blip”, but are the start of revitalised regime of improved engines from Honda.

