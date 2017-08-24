Hamilton: Vettel doesn’t want to be my team mate

Lewis Hamilton dismissed speculation his championship rival Sebastian Vettel might join him at Mercedes in the future.

Vettel’s contract with Ferrari expires at the end of this season. Hamilton has a deal to drive for Mercedes next year but the team has not yet confirmed whether Valtteri Bottas will remain as his team mate.

However Hamilton doubts Vettel is about to join them. “I think it rather unlikely for him to join Mercedes,” he said.

“I don’t think he wants to be my team mate. But I am always ready to race against anybody, whoever that is.”

Hamilton has been a team mate to world champions before: Jenson Button between 2010 and 2012, and Fernando Alonso in 2007. Vettel’s team mate for the past three seasons has been another world champion, Kimi Raikkonen, who has already signed to remain at Ferrari next year.

Hamilton said consistency and reliability are his and the team’s priorities over the final nine races of the year.

“Coming to the second half of the season, reliability is a thing every single individual in the team is working very hard on, to make sure that it doesn’t come into play for us,” he said.

“For me, I want to be even more consistent than I have been this year. Ferrari’s consistency will be a point and it is clear that on certain tracks our car will be working better, on some theirs, so it will mean minimizing the losses on those tracks where we will not do so well. Damage limitation will play a role in this championship fight.”

2017 Belgian Grand Prix