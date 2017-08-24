Formula One’s two-seater car will have a new look for the 2018 F1 season.
The two-seater machine was introduced this year as part of F1 Experiences, giving fans the opportunity to take laps around circuits at near-F1 speeds.
The car, based on a 1998 Tyrrell 026, will be given a new styling package next season to make it resemble the current generation of F1 machines. Among the styling changes are reshaped rear wing endplates which mimic the swept-back style of the current cars.
Former Formula One designer Mike Gascoyne, whose consultancy company is responsible for designing the cars, revealed how the new car will look on social media.
The current two-seater cars have appeared at several of this year’s races in the hands of former F1 drivers Patrick Friesacher and Zsolt Baumgartner.
The current F1 two-seater
2018 F1 season
3 comments on “New-look two-seater F1 car for 2018 revealed”
THOMF1S (@thomf1s)
24th August 2017, 12:41
Where is the Halo?!
D.Duck
24th August 2017, 13:09
What is the point of this car for the passenger? Is it just to feel the sensations of cornering, acceleration and deceleration? Im sure it must be, because once you are all strapped down in the seat you obviously will not be able to see anything with that “roll-over PLANK” just behind the drivers head!!! I cannot imagine why they didnt just attach a roll-bar so the passenger had some forward vision!!! After all, youre not going to be driving at racing speeds, so why the need fro the plank that obscures the passengers view? Until they remove that plank this car is utterly pointless and a waste of good development cash. #:) quaaaaaaaack!
RetardedF1sh (@retardedf1sh)
24th August 2017, 13:06
What’s the point of a two seater F1 car if the passenger can’t see anything? Why not make the roll hoop at least see-through?
D.Duck
24th August 2017, 13:11
#:)