Vettel doubts his future will be sorted before Monza

Sebastian Vettel says he doesn’t expect any announcement on his future before next week’s Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has already announced one of its two drivers for 2018 after confirming Kimi Raikkonen will continue at the team next year.

However Vettel, whose contract with the team expires at the end of this year, doubts an announcement will be made in the near future.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” he said when asked about his plans at Spa. “At some point I think there will be news.”

“Now we are here obviously there is no news yet. The main focus now is not to focus on news, the main focus is to focus on the race. And that will be the same next week so I don’t expect news within the next two weeks, to be honest.”

However Vettel praised the team’s decision to retain Raikkonen.

“There’s no discussion about his talent or his speed so it’s nice to see that the team appreciates the work he is doing, also behind the scenes,” he said.

“It’s quite straightforward to work with him, I think everybody who knows him knows he’s quite straightforward in this regard. I think it’s a good match, obviously great to continue like that.”

Ferrari scored a one-two at the last race in Hungary but Vettel doubts they will be as competitive this weekend.

“Because of how strong [Mercedes] were in Silverstone and some similarities I’d say they are the favourites going to here,” said the championship leader. “But for sure we are not here to settle behind them, we want to attack.”

