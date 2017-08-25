Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Mercedes running true to form after “strong” Friday

2017 Belgian Grand Prix Friday practice analysis

Seeing a Mercedes on top of a timing screen has been so commonplace over the last four seasons that it’s become something we take for granted.

But in 2017 the opposition has got closer. And as teams have different priorities the silver team haven’t always been the ones one top of the times in second practice. Today was only the fourth time it’s happened all year.

Felipe Massa, Williams, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
The other three tracks where Mercedes headed the second practice times were Catalunya, Red Bull Ring and Silverstone. These along with Spa all share similar characteristics and demand a chassis with good aerodynamic efficiency and performance in mid-to-high speed corners.

It all backs up the pre-race expectation that Mercedes would be the team to beat here. Lewis Hamilton said they had “one of our strongest Fridays so far this season” today.

The up-rated power units for the long straights allied to a new low-downforce configuration appears to be paying off. Come Saturday we can expect the team’s qualifying performance advantage will make it hard for their rivals to contest them for the front row.

Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari’s attack today as Sebastian Vettel admitted he hadn’t got everything out of his car over a single lap. The race simulation runs were curtailed by remain, so a question mark remains over whether the red team will have anything for their rivals over a race stint, particularly on the ultra-soft tyres.

Renault’s Jolyon Palmer did the longest run on the softest available tyres, logging a maximum of 16 laps on one set. In a continuous stint he lost two seconds per lap over 11 laps, indicating the teams won’t be able to run for long on this tyre on Sunday.

Red Bull attempted to bridge the gap to the top teams using a low-downforce Monza-style package on Daniel Ricciardo’s car, including a thin rear wing. This helped him set the fastest times through the first and third sectors, but he lost too much in the middle of the lap where he described his RB13 as being like “an F3 car”.

“We tried, I would have liked it to have worked but it didn’t,” he admitted. “At this stage it isn’t competitive to go with it.”

However Max Verstappen demonstrated the team is in decent shape with a more conventional set-up. And with more rain possible over the next couple of days, it could yet turn into a good weekend for Red Bull.

Longest stint comparison – second practice

This chart shows all the drivers’ lap times (in seconds) during their longest unbroken stint. Very slow laps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan, right-click to reset:

Combined practice times

Pos Driver Car FP1 FP2 Total laps
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’45.555 1’44.753 36
2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’45.502 1’45.015 34
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’46.424 1’45.180 37
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’46.302 1’45.225 34
5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’45.647 1’45.235 33
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’46.352 1’46.072 37
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’48.037 1’46.441 39
8 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’47.670 1’46.473 46
9 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’47.446 1’46.561 41
10 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’47.930 1’46.670 37
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’48.252 1’46.743 38
12 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’48.452 1’46.984 37
13 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’48.626 1’47.285 35
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’47.865 1’47.303 35
15 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’47.851 1’47.450 32
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’48.615 1’47.556 35
17 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’48.541 1’47.861 37
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’50.160 1’49.214 33
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’51.263 1’49.725 31

