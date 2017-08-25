In the round-up: Fernando Alonso says he hasn’t been paying attention to which F1 teams have confirmed which drivers yet.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Fernando Alonso is not thinking about his plans for next season (Sporting Life)
"I don't know which teams have confirmed for next year. I read Kimi (Raikkonen) was confirmed, but I don't know exactly what I will do until I look at the options. When September arrives, I will have to think through those options."
Alonso: Difficult to predict Honda progress (ESPN)
"I've shown everyone and proved that I have faith in everything, I've been here three years with different situations. The first year was very difficult with a lot of problems, the second year with a good progress I think and a midfield car in most of the races."
Ban threat won’t change Kvyat’s approach (Autosport)
"We know it in the team, and obviously we will try not to get those points - it's as simple as that really. There's nothing really to be done there."
Daniel Ricciardo Q&A: No hard feelings with Max over Hungary (F1)
"As I said, his apology was all I could ask for and the way we did it was not the kind where his manager was standing next to him or (team principal) Christian (Horner) was between us - it was a one-on-one."
Magnussen: Negative comments from other F1 drivers 'very rare' (Crash)
"It’s very rare that I get negative comments from other drivers. I think (Hulkenberg) wanted it to be on the television."
Ferrari brings suspension, aero mods to Spa (Motorsport)
"If we had to race at Silverstone again, we would do a lot better,
Perez future still not sorted (Sky)
"I'm quite close. Every deal I do involves my Mexican sponsors so right now they are in discussions."
Verstappen mighty impressed with 'future star' Lando Norris (F1i)
"Lando Norris is very strong, and he is only 17 years old. Clearly he is promising for the future and a driver we'll hear a lot about."
The secrets of Verstappen’s speed (Motorsport)
"Without doubt, some of the defensive moves Verstappen made against Räikkönen and others were dangerous, but he’s clearly highly intelligent and, like Senna and Schumacher before him, he’s willing to push the rules to the absolute limit."
Vandoorne handed 35 place grid penalty for home race (Reuters)
"Unfortunately Stoffel will receive a grid penalty at his home grand prix, but it is important for us to introduce updates as soon as they are ready."
When Wilson went to Le Mans (Racer)
"One event in particular, his lone visit to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, stood out for a variety of reasons, and in Justin's familiar style, his humanity was on display the entire time."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
Pictures: Stoffel Vandoorne's special helmet design for his first home grand prix – https://t.co/VoUa5UIBhG #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/3AvX7MCEy0
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) August 24, 2017
Honda will mark its 1967 #ItalianGP victory at Monza with @Nirei_Fukuzumi turning laps in an ex-Surtees RA300. https://t.co/Ie1IGs8Hb5 #F1
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) August 24, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Is F1 short-changing most fans for the benefit of a few with its two-seater car?
At Silverstone a good amount of time was given over to the two-seater track experience car. Normally there would be more support races, qualifying or practice for other formulas. Instead we, the paying public, got to watch a few people being driven round in the two-seater. A great experience for those taking part – but deadly dull for spectators.
Fun for a few very wealthy or lucky visitors – or sponsors. But this is not a step forward for F1 and certainly not a way to engage a mass audience.
Depailler
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Hugh and Michael Williamson!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
On this day in F1
- Jack Brabham won the non-championship Danish Grand Prix today in 1962
3 comments on “Alonso says he isn’t paying attention to the F1 driver market”
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
25th August 2017, 0:47
If the Honda power unit upgrades are as good as claimed then he should finish the race with points.
@HoHum (@hohum)
25th August 2017, 0:55
That Honda RA300 should be a treat for the spectators that list engine sound as the most important aspect of F1 enjoyment.
Fireblade
25th August 2017, 1:06
I’d say he’s pushed the rules well past the limit on a number of occasions, but has been given very lenient treatment by the race officials.