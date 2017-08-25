Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Silverstone, 2017

Alonso says he isn’t paying attention to the F1 driver market

In the round-up: Fernando Alonso says he hasn’t been paying attention to which F1 teams have confirmed which drivers yet.

Comment of the day

Is F1 short-changing most fans for the benefit of a few with its two-seater car?

At Silverstone a good amount of time was given over to the two-seater track experience car. Normally there would be more support races, qualifying or practice for other formulas. Instead we, the paying public, got to watch a few people being driven round in the two-seater. A great experience for those taking part – but deadly dull for spectators.

Fun for a few very wealthy or lucky visitors – or sponsors. But this is not a step forward for F1 and certainly not a way to engage a mass audience.
Depailler

On this day in F1

  • Jack Brabham won the non-championship Danish Grand Prix today in 1962

3 comments on “Alonso says he isn’t paying attention to the F1 driver market”

    Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
    25th August 2017, 0:47

    Vandoorne handed 35 place grid penalty for home race

    If the Honda power unit upgrades are as good as claimed then he should finish the race with points.

    @HoHum (@hohum)
    25th August 2017, 0:55

    That Honda RA300 should be a treat for the spectators that list engine sound as the most important aspect of F1 enjoyment.

  3. Fireblade
    25th August 2017, 1:06

    “Without doubt, some of the defensive moves Verstappen made against Räikkönen and others were dangerous, but he’s clearly highly intelligent and, like Senna and Schumacher before him, he’s willing to push the rules to the absolute limit.”

    I’d say he’s pushed the rules well past the limit on a number of occasions, but has been given very lenient treatment by the race officials.

