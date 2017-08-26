Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

2017 Belgian Grand Prix grid

Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position ahead of championship rival Sebastian Vettel.

Row 1 Lewis Hamilton 1’42.553
Mercedes
Sebastian Vettel 1’42.795
Ferrari
Row 2 Valtteri Bottas 1’43.094
Mercedes
Kimi Raikkonen 1’43.270
Ferrari
Row 3 Max Verstappen 1’43.380
Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo 1’43.863
Red Bull
Row 4 Nico Hulkenberg 1’44.982
Renault
Sergio Perez 1’45.244
Force India
Row 5 Esteban Ocon 1’45.369
Force India
Jolyon Palmer
Renault
Row 6 Fernando Alonso 1’45.090
McLaren
Romain Grosjean 1’45.133
Haas
Row 7 Kevin Magnussen 1’45.400
Haas
Carlos Sainz 1’45.439
Toro Rosso
Row 8 Lance Stroll 1’46.915
Williams
Felipe Massa* 1’45.823
Williams
Row 9 Marcus Ericsson** 1’47.214
Sauber
Pascal Wehrlein*** 1’47.679
Sauber
Row 10 Daniil Kvyat**** 1’46.028
Toro Rosso
Stoffel Vandoorne*****
McLaren

*Massa: Five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags
**Ericsson: Five-place grid penalty for new gearbox
***Wehrlein: Five-place grid penalty for new gearbox
****Kvyat: 20-place grid penalty for excessive power unit components
*****Vandoorne: 60-place grid penalty for excessive power unit components and five place grid penalty for new gearbox

