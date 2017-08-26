2017 Belgian Grand Prix grid

Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position ahead of championship rival Sebastian Vettel.
|Row 1
|Lewis Hamilton 1’42.553
Mercedes
|Sebastian Vettel 1’42.795
Ferrari
|Row 2
|Valtteri Bottas 1’43.094
Mercedes
|Kimi Raikkonen 1’43.270
Ferrari
|Row 3
|Max Verstappen 1’43.380
Red Bull
|Daniel Ricciardo 1’43.863
Red Bull
|Row 4
|Nico Hulkenberg 1’44.982
Renault
|Sergio Perez 1’45.244
Force India
|Row 5
|Esteban Ocon 1’45.369
Force India
|Jolyon Palmer –
Renault
|Row 6
|Fernando Alonso 1’45.090
McLaren
|Romain Grosjean 1’45.133
Haas
|Row 7
|Kevin Magnussen 1’45.400
Haas
|Carlos Sainz 1’45.439
Toro Rosso
|Row 8
|Lance Stroll 1’46.915
Williams
|Felipe Massa* 1’45.823
Williams
|Row 9
|Marcus Ericsson** 1’47.214
Sauber
|Pascal Wehrlein*** 1’47.679
Sauber
|Row 10
|Daniil Kvyat**** 1’46.028
Toro Rosso
|Stoffel Vandoorne***** –
McLaren
*Massa: Five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags
**Ericsson: Five-place grid penalty for new gearbox
***Wehrlein: Five-place grid penalty for new gearbox
****Kvyat: 20-place grid penalty for excessive power unit components
*****Vandoorne: 60-place grid penalty for excessive power unit components and five place grid penalty for new gearbox
