2017 Belgian Grand Prix grid

Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position ahead of championship rival Sebastian Vettel.

Row 1 Lewis Hamilton 1’42.553

Mercedes Sebastian Vettel 1’42.795

Ferrari Row 2 Valtteri Bottas 1’43.094

Mercedes Kimi Raikkonen 1’43.270

Ferrari Row 3 Max Verstappen 1’43.380

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo 1’43.863

Red Bull Row 4 Nico Hulkenberg 1’44.982

Renault Sergio Perez 1’45.244

Force India Row 5 Esteban Ocon 1’45.369

Force India Jolyon Palmer –

Renault Row 6 Fernando Alonso 1’45.090

McLaren Romain Grosjean 1’45.133

Haas Row 7 Kevin Magnussen 1’45.400

Haas Carlos Sainz 1’45.439

Toro Rosso Row 8 Lance Stroll 1’46.915

Williams Felipe Massa* 1’45.823

Williams Row 9 Marcus Ericsson** 1’47.214

Sauber Pascal Wehrlein*** 1’47.679

Sauber Row 10 Daniil Kvyat**** 1’46.028

Toro Rosso Stoffel Vandoorne***** –

McLaren

*Massa: Five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags

**Ericsson: Five-place grid penalty for new gearbox

***Wehrlein: Five-place grid penalty for new gearbox

****Kvyat: 20-place grid penalty for excessive power unit components

*****Vandoorne: 60-place grid penalty for excessive power unit components and five place grid penalty for new gearbox