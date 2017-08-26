Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Mercedes trim their wings to keep Ferrari behind

2017 Belgian Grand Prix pre-race analysisPosted on Author Keith Collantine

For the fifth time this year the top championship contenders Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton share the front row of the grid.

And, as on every previous occasion so far, Hamilton has the advantage of starting from pole position. But Spa is one of few circuits where it is potentially not as great an advantage.

Esteban Ocon, Force India, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Belgian GP qualifying in pictures
That could be even more the case this year, as the increased performance of the cars means Eau Rouge can easily be tackled flat-out. That means the run from Eau Rouge to La Source on lap one tomorrow will be critically important, and could offer Hamilton’s rivals the chance to slipstream by on the approach to turn one.

Out-dragging a Mercedes is a tall order, of course. But remember Vettel did just that in Spain, one of the other occasions where the two shared the front row.

The concern for Vettel will be that Ferrari haven’t quite been on the pace of Mercedes this weekend and he hasn’t quite been a match for Kimi Raikkonen either. Raikkonen took second place with their first runs in Q3, then helped Vettel get up to second place by giving him a tow after apparently spoiling his final run.

However it has been a consistent feature of the season so far that Ferrari’s race pace is more competitive. Mercedes expect that to be the case again tomorrow.

“Ferrari showed very impressive pace on the ultra-soft tyre during Friday’s long runs,” said chief race engineer Andrew Shovlin. “We are expecting a close race.”

Pirelli’s simulations indicate drivers who start the race on the ultra-soft tyre – which will include all the drivers from Q3 – would be best off to run to lap 14 before changing to soft tyres and running to the end. Those with a free tyre choice could use the super-softs at the start and run slightly longer.

Go ad-free for just £1 per month

>> Find out more and sign up

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017
Raikkonen was quick in practice but slipped up in Q3
Interestingly, both Ferrari drivers have kept a spare set of fresh ultra-soft tyres. This could give them a potential extra line of attack late in the race if they have enough of a gap to make a ‘free’ pit stop.

Mercedes are sufficiently concerned about Ferrari’s potential that they’ve taken it into account in their car set-up. “We have chosen a lighter wing level than them which will help us both attacking and defending in the first and third sectors,” said Shovlin. “But it will be a close battle – as we can expect for the rest of the year – and we will be fighting as hard as we can.”

Can Red Bull figure in the fight for victory? “I am positively surprised we are so close to Ferrari,” said Max Verstappen after taking fifth, a tenth of a second behind Raikkonen. “Lewis was way ahead but in the race I think we can be closer so perhaps a good result is possible.”

They too have kept another set of ultra-soft tyres in reserve and should have a good chance to use them at the end of the race as there is likely to be a big gap between them and the next car. However Verstappen needs to avoid a repeat of the first-lap incident which spoiled his last race – and his previous visit to Spa.

Qualifying times in full

Driver Car Q1

Q2 (vs Q1)

Q3 (vs Q2)
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’44.184 1’42.927 (-1.257) 1’42.553 (-0.374)
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’44.275 1’43.987 (-0.288) 1’42.795 (-1.192)
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’44.773 1’43.249 (-1.524) 1’43.094 (-0.155)
4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’44.729 1’43.700 (-1.029) 1’43.270 (-0.430)
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’44.535 1’43.940 (-0.595) 1’43.380 (-0.560)
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’45.114 1’44.224 (-0.890) 1’43.863 (-0.361)
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’45.280 1’44.988 (-0.292) 1’44.982 (-0.006)
8 Sergio Perez Force India 1’45.591 1’44.894 (-0.697) 1’45.244 (+0.350)
9 Esteban Ocon Force India 1’45.277 1’45.006 (-0.271) 1’45.369 (+0.363)
10 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’45.447 1’44.685 (-0.762)
11 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’45.668 1’45.090 (-0.578)
12 Romain Grosjean Haas 1’45.728 1’45.133 (-0.595)
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’45.535 1’45.400 (-0.135)
14 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1’45.374 1’45.439 (+0.065)
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’45.441
16 Felipe Massa Williams 1’45.823
17 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’46.028
18 Lance Stroll Williams 1’46.915
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’47.214
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’47.679

Sector times

Driver Sector 1 Sector 2 Sector 3
Lewis Hamilton 30.038 (1) 44.173 (1) 28.284 (2)
Sebastian Vettel 30.236 (6) 44.302 (3) 28.257 (1)
Valtteri Bottas 30.063 (2) 44.648 (5) 28.326 (3)
Kimi Raikkonen 30.183 (4) 44.299 (2) 28.502 (7)
Max Verstappen 30.532 (7) 44.361 (4) 28.487 (5)
Daniel Ricciardo 30.534 (8) 44.742 (6) 28.522 (8)
Nico Hulkenberg 30.735 (13) 45.243 (8) 28.887 (14)
Sergio Perez 30.137 (3) 46.189 (15) 28.473 (4)
Esteban Ocon 30.187 (5) 46.326 (17) 28.493 (6)
Jolyon Palmer 30.793 (14) 45.150 (7) 28.877 (13)
Fernando Alonso 30.549 (9) 45.471 (9) 29.070 (17)
Romain Grosjean 30.649 (12) 45.673 (10) 28.811 (10)
Kevin Magnussen 30.553 (10) 46.004 (14) 28.843 (12)
Carlos Sainz Jnr 30.636 (11) 45.748 (12) 28.839 (11)
Stoffel Vandoorne 31.033 (17) 45.698 (11) 28.702 (9)
Felipe Massa 30.847 (15) 45.957 (13) 28.891 (15)
Daniil Kvyat 30.880 (16) 46.225 (16) 28.923 (16)
Lance Stroll 31.129 (18) 46.604 (19) 29.071 (18)
Marcus Ericsson 31.413 (20) 46.537 (18) 29.264 (19)
Pascal Wehrlein 31.201 (19) 47.081 (20) 29.299 (20)

Speed trap

Pos Driver Car Engine Speed (kph/mph) Gap
1 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 318.4 (197.8)
2 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 317.6 (197.3) -0.8
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 317.4 (197.2) -1.0
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 315.9 (196.3) -2.5
5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 311.9 (193.8) -6.5
6 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 311.5 (193.6) -6.9
7 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 311.1 (193.3) -7.3
8 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Ferrari 311.0 (193.2) -7.4
9 Fernando Alonso McLaren Honda 310.5 (192.9) -7.9
10 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull TAG Heuer 307.8 (191.3) -10.6
11 Max Verstappen Red Bull TAG Heuer 307.3 (190.9) -11.1
12 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso Renault 306.9 (190.7) -11.5
13 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 306.7 (190.6) -11.7
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 304.8 (189.4) -13.6
15 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 304.3 (189.1) -14.1
16 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 304.2 (189.0) -14.2
17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 303.5 (188.6) -14.9
18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 302.6 (188.0) -15.8
19 Jolyon Palmer Renault Renault 302.2 (187.8) -16.2
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 301.8 (187.5) -16.6

Drivers remaining tyres

Driver Team Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
New Used New Used New Used
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2 0 0 1 0 3
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2 0 0 1 0 3
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1 0 1 0 1 3
Max Verstappen Red Bull 1 0 1 0 1 3
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2 0 0 1 1 2
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 2 0 0 1 1 2
Sergio Perez Force India 0 1 2 0 0 3
Esteban Ocon Force India 0 1 2 0 0 3
Felipe Massa Williams 1 0 1 0 3 2
Lance Stroll Williams 0 1 1 0 4 1
Fernando Alonso McLaren 1 0 1 0 1 4
Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1 0 2 0 2 2
Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1 0 1 0 1 4
Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 1 0 1 0 3 2
Romain Grosjean Haas 1 0 1 0 1 4
Kevin Magnussen Haas 1 0 1 0 1 4
Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1 0 1 0 0 4
Jolyon Palmer Renault 1 0 1 0 1 3
Marcus Ericsson Sauber 2 0 1 0 2 2
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 2 0 1 0 2 2

Over to you

Will Hamilton take his third win at Spa and cut into Vettel’s lead? And will Raikkonen figure in the fight for victory following his strong practice pace.

Share your views on the Belgian Grand Prix in the comments.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Belgian Grand Prix articles

One comment on “Mercedes trim their wings to keep Ferrari behind”

  1. Profile Photo

    F1 in Figures (@f1infigures)
    26th August 2017, 19:20

    I’m puzzled why that speed trap is located at the beginning of the Kemmel straight. That doesn’t make any sense. This speed trap mainly measures engine power (acceleration), not power to drag. It’s pretty much Mercedes-Ferrari-Renault in this ranking. The main exception is Williams. It’s almost as if they have a problem with their engines.

    I’d like to know the real top speed of the Ferraris. They were 4 kph slower at the beginning of the straight, but how much was it at the end of the straight? Hamilton was hitting 339 kph at the end of the straight.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.