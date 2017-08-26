Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Raikkonen tops Vettel in final Belgian GP practice

2017 Belgian Grand Prix second practicePosted on | Author Will Wood

Kimi Raikkonen set the fastest ever lap around Spa-Francorchamps to top the timesheets during final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Ferraris of Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel went fastest of all in the session, ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

Raikkonen’s 1’43.916 on ultra soft tyres was almost two tenths faster than team mate Vettel, who himself was only one thousandth of a second quicker than championship rival Lewis Hamilton.

The track was slightly damp as the final practice session at Spa-Francorchamps got underway, but it was quickly clear that the circuit was dry enough for slicks.

Ferrari and Mercedes set their qualifying simulation runs relatively early in the session.

Jolyon Palmer had a promising session, setting the seventh-fastest time in his Renault. It was a difficult session for Williams, with Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa down in 15th and 16th places, respectively.

It was a relatively uneventful session, with Daniil Kvyat pulling off the circuit along the Kemmel Straight after an apparent engine switch off the only incident of note.

Position Driver Team Lap time
1 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’43.916
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’44.113
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’44.114
4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’45.034
5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’45.230
6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1’45.286
7 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’45.491
8 Sergio Perez Force India 1’45.857
9 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 1’45.942
10 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1’46.060
11 Nico Hülkenberg Renault 1’46.064
12 Esteban Ocon Force India 1’46.179
13 Romain Grosjean Haas 1’46.196
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1’46.300
15 Lance Stroll Williams 1’46.620
16 Felipe Massa Williams 1’46.667
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1’46.690
18 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1’47.903
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1’48.296
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1’48.300

2 comments on “Raikkonen tops Vettel in final Belgian GP practice”

  Oscar (@oscar)

    Oscar (@oscar)
    26th August 2017, 11:15

    Shouldn’t be third practice?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
      26th August 2017, 11:42

      Nope. ‘2017 Belgian Grand Prix third practice’ already taken for second practice article.

      Reply

