Boullier praises McLaren teamwork after slipstream strategy

McLaren’s Eric Boullier has praised Stoffel Vandoorne for his cooperation after the team used a deliberate tactic in qualifying to give Fernando Alonso a slipstream boost.

With Vandoorne heading into qualifying for his home grand prix facing a 65 place grid penalty, the McLaren rookie allowed team mate Fernando Alonso to use his slipstream along the Kemmel Straight.

While Alonso was unable to capitalise on the strategy due to a problem, Boullier praised the Belgian driver’s effort.

“In Q1, Fernando and Stoffel helped each other with tows – even on the same lap – a remarkable feat to pull off, and one which helped them both to progress to Q2,” said Boullier.

“In Q2, Stoffel – fully aware of his starting position for tomorrow’s race – did the honourable job of sacrificing his own performance to provide Fernando with an extra little boost on what is renowned for being an extremely challenging, power-hungry circuit. I’m sure the favour will be returned in due course.”

Vandoorne says the strategy was an example of the good relationship that the two McLaren drivers share.

“It was good teamwork today,” said Vandoorne. “Fernando and I have a very good relationship – we’ve showed that in the past and we’ve showed again today that we work really well together. I’m sure the situation will come where I’ll need his help”.

Alonso was unable to make the most of the team’s tactics, due to a problem with power deployment from his Honda power unit.

“At the wrong time – in the last attempt in Q2 – we had a problem with the deployment,” explained Alonso. “I lost six tenths between Turns 11 and 12, so I aborted the lap because it was no longer possible to improve. ”

“We’ll start from P11 tomorrow – which here in Spa is a bit of a surprise for us anyway – and maybe being on new tyres and choosing the compound is better than starting 10th.”

Vandoorne may be starting from the very back of the field, but the Belgian driver says he’s still looking forward to his first home grand prix.

“This weekend is so special for me – there are a lot of fans here, and I have friends and family here with me to cheer me on. It definitely gives me a little extra bit of motivation for my home grand prix.”