In the round-up: Following Nico Hulkenberg’s criticism of Kevin Magnussen’s driving in Hungary, Sergio Perez has also accused the Haas racer of making unacceptable moves.
Perez questioned 'dirty' Magnussen block in drivers' briefing (ESPN)
"I don't know what he was angry about. I just don't think it's the way to react. We have seen that Kevin has reacted that way a couple of times already."
Magnussen: ‘I’m not here to make friends. It’s a race and that’s it’ (The Guardian)
"What (Hulkenberg) says doesn’t matter to me. I don’t care what he thinks."
Ferrari receiving fuel boosts worth over 20 percent (Racer)
"I have to say that over the winter time we developed more or less 20-25 percent of our overall efficiency has come from the fuel and the oil. So it still is as it was at the start."
Massa explains crash on first flying lap (Autosport)
"I didn't feel dizzy any more since the week after Hungary, for sure I didn't crash because of that."
Williams flirtet mit Alonso (Auto Motor und Sport - German)
Wiliams is rumoured to have made an approach to Fernando Alonso.
Claire Williams searches for the winning Formula (FT - registration required)
"On a window ledge, there is an old family photograph of the home’s owner, Claire Williams. She is pictured as a child, between her late mother Virginia and father Sir Frank. Next to the frame lies a sign that reads: 'Remember, as far as anybody knows, we’re a nice normal family.'"
Sauber won't be turned into Ferrari B team, insists Vasseur (F1i)
"Perhaps at some point we will find a better option to collaborate. But we will not become a B team or customer team."
Honda failed to introduce 'Spec 4' engine at Spa (Motorsport)
"It's difficult to compare the previous engine to this engine because it's a different circuit,
Welcome to Spa #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/oOmeXzZbaR
— Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) August 25, 2017
Leclerc on #F2 pole again, he'd have eight out of eight this year if it hadn't been for that technical infringement in Hungary. #BelgianGP
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) August 25, 2017
#ElevenF1 Ała #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/yhswp0ifA3
— Leon Fettel (@LeonFettel) August 25, 2017
#f1 @HamishHockley @RGrose75 miserable massa pic.twitter.com/Nd7nPsMsjZ
— girlscouts (@girlscoutsband) August 25, 2017
a group of guys walked past with a 'we will suck your ⚽️⚽️ kevin' sign and i literally screamed bc i was laughing so hard
— tara 🌮 (@theycallmetara) August 25, 2017
Dutch fans next to us sound a loud horn every time Max goes past 😖
I love max but not the horn
— P e t a 🇧🇪 (@PetaPan17) August 25, 2017
Ivan is optimistic about Ferrari’s potential this weekend:
I am actually mildly optimistic about Ferrari for this race. This season they always run heavy in first practice, and many times we have seen them trailing the Mercedes by a wide margin in practice sessions, before bouncing back in qualifying.
Every time Ferrari show good pace in first practice and second practice, it translates into a pretty good race pace and qualifying performance. If Mercedes’ tyre wear issues on US don’t go away, we might see a very entertaining qualifying. I still expect Ham to take pole at the moment, but I also expect one of the Ferraris to be alongside him on the grid.
Ivan B (@Njoydesign)
Jere (@jerejj)
26th August 2017, 8:30
I fully agree with Perez. K-Mag just brake-checked him on a straight-line without any apparent reason. A dumb move even if it’s just a practice session.
Sham (@sham)
26th August 2017, 8:47
Love the idea of Alonso at Williams. They need someone who can wrestle speed out of a slower car and help develop it.
Sadly, I can’t see it happening.