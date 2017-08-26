Kevin Magnussen, Haas, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Perez joins criticism of Magnussen’s driving

In the round-up: Following Nico Hulkenberg’s criticism of Kevin Magnussen’s driving in Hungary, Sergio Perez has also accused the Haas racer of making unacceptable moves.

Comment of the day

Ivan is optimistic about Ferrari’s potential this weekend:

I am actually mildly optimistic about Ferrari for this race. This season they always run heavy in first practice, and many times we have seen them trailing the Mercedes by a wide margin in practice sessions, before bouncing back in qualifying.

Every time Ferrari show good pace in first practice and second practice, it translates into a pretty good race pace and qualifying performance. If Mercedes’ tyre wear issues on US don’t go away, we might see a very entertaining qualifying. I still expect Ham to take pole at the moment, but I also expect one of the Ferraris to be alongside him on the grid.
Ivan B (@Njoydesign)

2 comments on “Perez joins criticism of Magnussen’s driving”

    26th August 2017, 8:30

    I fully agree with Perez. K-Mag just brake-checked him on a straight-line without any apparent reason. A dumb move even if it’s just a practice session.

    26th August 2017, 8:47

    Love the idea of Alonso at Williams. They need someone who can wrestle speed out of a slower car and help develop it.

    Sadly, I can’t see it happening.

