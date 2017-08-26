Sebastian Vettel will remain with Ferrari for the next three years, the team has confirmed.
The four-times world champion, who joined Ferrari in 2015, will remain with them until at least the end of the 2020 season.
Ferrari formally confirmed the widely-expected extension in an announcement immediately after the end of free practice three.
“Scuderia Ferrari has extended its technical and racing agreement with driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons of the Formula One World Championship,” said Ferrari in a statement.
Sebastian Vettel currently leads the world championship with 202 points. Vettel has secured four grands prix victories so far in 2017 and has taken seven race wins for Ferrari since joining Marenello in 2015.
View the updated list of 2018 F1 drivers and teams
2018 F1 season
- New-look two-seater F1 car for 2018 revealed
- McLaren confirm Vandoorne will stay with them in 2018
- Ferrari confirm Raikkonen will drive for them again in 2018
- The 2018 F1 driver market: Massa key to midfield moves
- The 2018 F1 driver market: Renault’s Kubica question
9 comments on “Ferrari confirm new three-year deal with Vettel”
Hugh (@hugh11)
26th August 2017, 11:03
That’s that settled then. Expecting Bottas to be announced over the coming days too, in that case.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
26th August 2017, 11:04
So for the coming three years we’re going to have
Mercedes
-Hamilton
-Bottas
Ferrari
-Vettel
-Kimi (certainly until 2019 I guess)
Red Bull
-Ricciardo (where else would he go?)
Verstappen (where else would he go?)
Basically locking out all spots for potential youngsters in until 2020.
anon
26th August 2017, 11:11
@xtwl, from the point of view of the drivers who are already at those teams, why should they want to go elsewhere?
What is interesting is that Vettel seems to have been the one who was forced to back down in those talks – there were claims that he only wanted a one year deal, giving him options in 2018 when Mercedes would be renegotiating Hamilton’s contract, with Ferrari being the ones who wanted to lock him into a long term deal.
Ivan B (@njoydesign)
26th August 2017, 11:06
3 years?! That’s a lot of faith in the team. :O)
Jere (@jerejj)
26th August 2017, 11:08
@njoydesign +1
Bernie
26th August 2017, 11:08
Good on them. Vettel and Ferrari make a good combination.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
26th August 2017, 11:12
So,Kimi will stay till 2020😂😂A good & sensible move by both sides,who ends any speculations about a future “swap” between Hamilton & Vettel.The only big move that can happen for 2019,is one of the RBR guys going to Merc
Yeezy918 (@offdutyrockstar)
26th August 2017, 11:17
Makes sense. Stable regulations and Ferrari have found their footing technically. A Merc switch would not have been worth the disruption.
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
26th August 2017, 11:45
Why there’s even an article form Autosport about Alonso possibility move to Williams? Is a Vertigo really an obstacle for Massa medically?