Hamilton equals Schumacher pole record at Spa

Lewis Hamilton took pole ahead of Sebastian Vettel for the Belgian Grand Prix, equalling Michael Schumacher’s all time record of 68 poles.
Hamilton put in a blistering lap at the death to secure pole ahead of championship leader Vettel by just over two tenths.
Valtteri Bottas will start third for Mercedes, ahead of fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen.
Q1
Conditions were clear and dry around the Sp-Francorchamps circuit as qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix began.
Mercedes were immediately out to set their first flying laps of the day, followed by Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari. Kimi Raikkonen also went out, but was heard complaining of a ‘massive vibration’ on the rear of his Ferrari over radio.
Max Verstappen made use of the ultra soft tyres to post the third fastest lap, while Lewis Hamilton topped the times just under a tenth ahead of Sebastian Vettel.
Carlos Sainz took himself out of the drop zone at the chequered flag, which saw Felipe Massa fall into the drop zone and ending his session.
Daniil Kvyat was also eliminated for Toro Rosso, with Lance Stroll compounding a poor showing for Williams by only managing 18th place on the grid. Both drivers
Marcus Ericsson out-qualified Sauber team mate Pascal Wehrlein for only the third time this season.
Drivers eliminated in Q1
|16
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|1’45.823
|17
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|1’46.028
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|1’46.915
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1’47.214
|20
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|1’47.679
Q2
The second session began in similar fashion to the first, with both Mercedes venturing out to set their lap time on a set of ultra softs.
Raikkonen was again complaining of a vibration on his Ferrari, but will still able to set a time that saw him split the two Mercedes, while Vettel could only manage fourth behind Bottas.
Jolyon Palmer continued his good form by posting the seventh-quickest time, but there was a pitlane scare for the Renault driver when he slowed on entrance to the pits with a clutch issue.
McLaren tried a clever strategy of using Vandoorne to give Alonso a tow down the Kemmel Straight, but Alonso slowed coming out of Blanchimont before complaining of haing ‘no power’ on the radio.
This left the door open for Nico Hulkenberg to snatch a place into the top ten, and the Renault driver duly did, knocking a frustrated Alonso out of qualifying.
Drivers eliminated in Q2
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|1’45.090
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1’45.133
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1’45.400
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|1’45.374
|15
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|1’45.441
Q3
The final shoot out for pole position was contended between both Ferraris, both Mercedes, both Red Bulls, both Force Indias and both Renaults.
Despite his strongest performance in some time, Jolyon Palmer’s misfortune struck once again when he was forced to pull off circuit with a loss of oil pressure.
The first attempts saw Hamilton take provisional pole on a 1’42.907, three tenths ahead of Raikkonen, who was still complaining about vibration.
As time expired on the session, Hamilton put in another blistering lap to improve by three tenths and smash the all time Spa lap record with a 1’42.553. Bottas improved, but was still half a second off his team mate.
This left a window for Vettel to capitalise and the Ferrari driver secured a front row start by posting a lap within three tneths of Hamilton. Raikkonen was unable to beat Bottas and will line up fourth on the grid.
Behind, Max Verstappen will line up ahead of team mate Daniel Ricciardo on the third row. Nico Hulkenberg will start seventh for Renault, ahead of the two Force Indias of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon.
Top ten in Q3
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’42.553
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’42.795
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’43.094
|4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’43.270
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’43.380
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|1’43.863
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’44.982
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|1’45.244
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|1’45.369
|10
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|No time
2017 Belgian Grand Prix
- 2017 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying and final practice in pictures
- Hamilton ‘honoured’ to match Schumacher’s pole record
- Hamilton equals Schumacher pole record at Spa
- Massa hit with five-place yellow flag grid penalty
- Live: 2017 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying
45 comments on “Hamilton equals Schumacher pole record at Spa”
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
26th August 2017, 13:58
VET: “Kimi gave me a nice tow to get on to the front row”
Kwaw
26th August 2017, 14:07
I am thinking the same.
So did Ferrari actually arrange this just to minimise the threat to Vettel’s WDC challenge. Raikkonnen was the better of the two Ferrari drivers this weekend too.
Hugh (@hugh11)
26th August 2017, 14:11
Raikkonen messed up his lap behind one of the Force India’s
HUHHII (@huhhii)
26th August 2017, 14:18
Which was likely caused by vibrations in the back of the car which seemed to get worse in Q3. The amount of times Kimi has been an innocent victim this year is mindboggling.
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
26th August 2017, 14:20
I don’t think Ferrari arrange this on purposed. Kimi did curse when his lap ruin didn’t he? He just a rare species who could switch combat style to act as a supporting role seamlessly..
anon
26th August 2017, 14:26
Kwaw, as @hugh11 notes, it sound as if, after Kimi made a mistake on his lap and ended up aborting it, Ferrari quickly realised they could use Kimi to help Vettel.
In some ways, it is not necessarily a great result for Ferrari – if Kimi had a clean lap, he could have put pressure on Bottas or possibly even taken 3rd off Bottas, and Vettel might still have had a chance of edging out Bottas himself. They could then use Kimi to put pressure on Hamilton through strategy or to use him as a buffer to try and counter Bottas; as things stand, Vettel may be higher up on the grid but will have less support from Kimi and more of a threat from Bottas.
Yes (@come-on-kubica)
26th August 2017, 13:59
Hopefully the top 2 take each other out at the start. Get some excitement going into this season and race.
James
26th August 2017, 14:07
That sounds good to me.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
26th August 2017, 14:00
Vettel: “I got a tow from Kimi at the end”.
Okay, so Kimi messed up his lap, we didn’t see what happened, and then he gave Seb a tow. Paul Di Resta clearly showed it on the TV. “Silent team orders”? Did Kimi mess up his lap on purpose just to give Seb a tow?
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
26th August 2017, 14:05
Only in the mind of Hamilton fans, this is a possible scenario.
Blazzz
26th August 2017, 14:07
It isn’t a “Hamilton fan conspiracy”. Kimi gave Vettel a tow, fact.
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
26th August 2017, 14:09
Yes, he did.
But on purpose ruining his lap seems far stretched.
James
26th August 2017, 14:09
Nice deflecting. That’s not the conspiracy bit, is it now? Otherwise Vettel is the leader of that conspiracy, because he’s the one who made that claim.
magon4 (@magon4)
26th August 2017, 14:16
oh guys, don’t you know Seb yet?
It`s just the way he says things. Don’t fall for that.
Kimi had a pole chance and he would never have given it away. If he gave Seb a tow, it wasn’t on porpuse, that’s pretty clear.
Btw, Kimi messed up Sector 2, thats why he was where he was in Sector 3.
Blazzz
26th August 2017, 14:23
Well you can choose to call it a deflection if you want- but it seemed to me that Kimi had the legs on Vettel this weekend.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
26th August 2017, 14:13
Was that really a tow?!? Given the distance between them… it looked more like dirty air. Every time a scenario like that occurs, the driver behind complains for being impeded by the driver in front… and not thanking for a tow.
David BR (@david-br)
26th August 2017, 14:17
@corrado-dub
I’m guessing Vettel has a somewhat better idea whether he got a tow or not! And if not, he’s hardly likely to downplay his own extra speed, is he?
Feuerdrache (@xenomorph91)
26th August 2017, 14:25
@david-br: Funny thing. Now Vettel suddenly is the guiding star of truth. In Spielberg he was incapble of noticing a jump start..
He was getting – if at all – a slip stream in Sector 3. It was nowhere similar to McLaren’s way of using a slip stream to good effect. The gap to Hamilton’s lap was less than 0.2s after Sector 2 – he would have gotten into P2 anway.
James
26th August 2017, 14:08
Specially considering the “silent” bit. The question is “why silent?”
bosyber (@bosyber)
26th August 2017, 14:19
The way Kimi sounded on the radio, I’d doubt that. Though it might explain his despondense in the interviews, I just thought he was frustrated that once again he wasn’t able to do it when it mattered.
socksolid (@socksolid)
26th August 2017, 14:30
It is just stupid thing to say. Why would ferrari even try to hide kimi giving vettel a tow? Why would kimi pretend to make a mistake then come on radio pretending he made a mistake pretending to take the blame for it? Who are they lying to? To themselves? Why go to such complex plots and maneuvering when you could just as well do what mclaren did?
In the end kimi made a mistake but was told to keep going because he could still help vettel. Or more likely it was decided before the qualifying that if kimi makes a mistake he keeps going if he can give a tow to vettel. Which he did.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
26th August 2017, 14:35
@krichelle
Vettel was only 0.1s faster in S1 on his final lap compared to his previous attempt, so he would’ve been on the front row regardless of whether or not Kimi gave him a tow.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
26th August 2017, 14:02
Well set up for tomorrow. Some great laps, Hamilton Vettel and Verstappen showing their relative positions. Palmer, good to see him picking up the gauntlet and finally upping the level. Excited for tomorrow, Vettel should be able to stay pretty close to Hamilton, I think.
Blazzz
26th August 2017, 14:06
Well done to Hamilton for equalling the record. There is just no denying it- the boy has talent. Well done to Seb as well when it all looked like he was in big trouble. Although he probably has Kimi to thank, to a certain degree, for that P2 thanks to the tow. I suppose with these special talents- they are always able to pull something out of the bag against the odds.
Now. I’m in no man’s land over the Ferrari vs Mercedes debate. Which car is really the fastest? Is it Hamilton making the difference? Is it Vettel making the difference? Are they virtually on par depending on the conditions? I read Mark Hughes’ peace on Sky comparing the two cars and he reckoned the Merc is edging ahead. But then we know the Ferrari has been the better race car on average. As we know, qualifying pace and race pace are two different worlds. I remember the W04 was a bullet in qualy trim but shredded its tyres in the race for example.
I’m as confused as anyone about this W08 v SF70H debate. After GB I was convinced that Merc were ahead, but then Hungary brought those doubts back again.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
26th August 2017, 14:09
It seems to quite depend on track type this year
The important thing is they’re way better than Yuji Ide would be in their cars :p
Jere (@jerejj)
26th August 2017, 14:10
@davidnotcoulthard +1
Hugh (@hugh11)
26th August 2017, 14:13
You mean Yuji Ide isn’t the best driver to ever sit in an F1 car? I always thought that the FIA revoked his license because he was too good…
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
26th August 2017, 14:29
@davidnotcoulthard
This make me feel there ought to be more street GP this year at least as long as Merc had a long wheelbase chassis.
anon
26th August 2017, 14:37
@davidnotcoulthard, as you say, the W08 and SF70-H have different strengths that mean that, depending on the circuit configuration, sometimes the latter has an edge and sometimes the former has an edge.
Set up problems have also played their part – in the case of Hungary, for example, Ferrari were initially struggling but then got Giovinazzi up all night on the simulator to set the cars up, so come Saturday Vettel and Kimi could be handed a set up that managed to extract more performance out of the car.
There have also been external factors too – it seems that the W08 works better with higher tyre pressures, whereas lower pressures favour the SF70-H. Now, in races like Hungary, Pirelli reduced the tyre pressures as the tyres weren’t being as heavily stressed: however, in Spa they have continued with relatively high pressures because of the higher loads imposed in the middle sector, which perhaps has also played slightly into Mercedes’s hands this weekend.
Chips O'Toole
26th August 2017, 14:10
It’s really not that complicated. Merc should have the edge at all the remaining tracks except Singapore.
magon4 (@magon4)
26th August 2017, 14:12
I really do think Mercs are ahead, and have been basically all season.
Ferrari is very close, though. And Seb has been more consistent in getting everything out of the car when it matters.
bosyber (@bosyber)
26th August 2017, 14:25
I disagree a bit @magon4; I think in quali-pace Merc have almost always been there, but not in Monaco, or Hungary – there Ferrari was just better, both in race and quali pace. More often, the Ferrari has been very close, or more or less equal on race pace this season. And Vettel just doesn’t have an equal partner in the team (see today), so he has edged ahead in the WDC, but Ferrari are behind in the WCC because Mercedes do have those two more equal drivers, and managed to keep many wins after getting pole on pace.
Blazzz
26th August 2017, 14:28
+1. This.
Blazzz
26th August 2017, 14:27
Well this is just not true. The Ferrari has had better race pace and it is easier to set up. I agree Seb has been more consistent- but then the Ferrari has also been a more consistent car to set up. So basically, the Ferrari in my eyes seems to be the more consistent car in terms of race pace, qualy pace and setup. As I said- qualy vs race pace. No good being on pole if you can’t translate that inherent pace into the race, like the W04.
magon4 (@magon4)
26th August 2017, 14:30
If Ferrari is so regularly better in race pace and Seb has been so consistent, why does he only have four wins to his name?
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
26th August 2017, 14:39
The same reason neither Kimi nor Bottas have 4 wins to their name.
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
26th August 2017, 14:56
To put it into perspective, both Ferrais outqualified Bottas in Silverstone, Vettel outqualified Bottas in Canada. and Vettel also outqualified Lewis in Austria. These are 3 out of the 4 races since Monaco. And before Monaco, Vettel outqualified a Mercedes 5 times out of the first 6 races.
So is the Ferrari really a slower qualifier? Where then is the so called Mercedes “qualifying pace”? Can Vettel on his own annihilate that? I think not.
To put it into perspective, Vettel has outqualified a Mecedes car in 8 out of the 11 races this year so far. However, Lewis has also outqualified BOTH Ferraris 8 out of the 11 races so far.
Point is, Vettel is either a qualifying genius, outqualifying Mercedes with their so called extra qualifying pace in a slower car, OR Lewis is the genius who has managed to beat the Ferrari’s more times than his teammate has.
My belief is that Mercedes and Ferrari are almost EQUALLY fast – both in qualifying and race pace, BUT in different ways and on different tracks. However, Ferrari has a slight (very slight) edge; ONLY because it is a more consistent car – regarding set up, finding its “sweet spot”, and extracting the maximum performance out of the Pirelli’s.
Overall, i find Lewis is making up quite a bit of the difference like he did at Silverstone and some other tracks this year.
magon4 (@magon4)
26th August 2017, 14:09
I must say: Pretty impressed by Vettel.
Monster lap by Hamilton.
Grand setup for tomorrow.
Jere (@jerejj)
26th August 2017, 14:10
The Sauber car is just slow AF. Both drivers failed even to beat the 2015 pole time, which tells quite a lot.
Hugh (@hugh11)
26th August 2017, 14:15
I almost felt bad for Palmer today. Only almost.
AndrewT (@andrewt)
26th August 2017, 14:15
What happened here? TV showed the same times. What am I missing that would explain Sainz in lower position with better time?
13 Kevin Magnussen 1’45.400
14 Carlos Sainz 1’45.374
Hugh (@hugh11)
26th August 2017, 14:20
@andrewt F1 Twitter shows Sainz as doing a 1:45.439. Not sure why .374 was shown on FOM and here… Maybe he did that lap time but it was deleted or something?
NoName (@noname)
26th August 2017, 14:22
How convenient for Kimi to roll over like a dog and let Vettle slip stream him to take 2nd… Even though he was faster than him all session! He maight as well get that number 2 tattooed on his forehead.
Jorge Lardone (@jorge-lardone)
26th August 2017, 14:33
Palmer was a good surprise! Shame he can not run for a better position.
Hamilton: what a driver! The fast out there.
Vettel: a great champion, always showing something else.
Hulkenberg: best of the rest again. Good for him and Renault.
Kimi: what happen? We need you with pole positions and winning races!
kpcart
26th August 2017, 14:39
Its crazy to think hamilton has had a p1 capable qualifying car for 90 per cent of his career. You would even expect him to have more pole positions than he has. No other driver in the history of the sport has had as good cars year on year as Hamilton has.