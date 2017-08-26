Lewis Hamilton says he feels ‘honoured’ to have matched Michael Schumacher’s all time record of 68 pole positions in his Formula One career.
Hamilton stormed to his seventh pole of the season and 68th of his career at Spa, putting him level with Michael Schumacher atop the all time list.
Immediately after qualifying, Hamilton received a message of congratulations on behalf of the Schumacher family from Formula One’s Managing Director of Motorsport, Ross Brawn.
“To hear the message that Ross just gave, I just have to say a big thank you,” said Hamilton.
“I think about and pray for Michael all the time. I’ve had the privilege of racing with him from karting days in Kerpen to on the track and I’ve always admired him and still do today. I’m just honoured to be up there with him now with pole positions. But he will still be one of the greatest of all time.”
Hamilton took pole by just over two tenths from championship rival Sebastian Vettel, who will line up alongside the Mercedes driver on the front row of the Belgian Grand Prix.
“I first have to say a big thank you to my team,” Hamilton said. “Ross [Brawn] was a big part of me coming to this team so he’s a big part of the success that we have today as a team.
“The team have done an amazing job. Valtteri [Bottas] did a great job to be up here ahead of the Ferrari. An amazing feeling. This is one of my favourite circuits, so to come here and put a lap together like that is a dream. I’ve got the best job in the world so I’m just happy to be here.”
3 comments on “Hamilton ‘honoured’ to match Schumacher’s pole record”
Hugh (@hugh11)
26th August 2017, 14:32
For me, Senna is still the best qualifier (well, 65 in 161 is better than 68 in 200 anyway, and Senna didn’t always have a top car), but Hamilton is definitely 2nd.
MagillaGorilla (@magillagorilla)
26th August 2017, 14:39
Senna had a quality car from a top team in all of his poles. If he had a pole with the Toleman then I could see the point of “Senna clearly wasn’t always in the most stout equipment”. In reality these attempts to try and compare one drivers era of achievement to another is futile and seems a bit of an effort to justify a bias. At the end of the day even if these drivers drove a car far better than most of the field, they still had a team mate to compete with, they still had other teams with cars on par at times.
MagillaGorilla (@magillagorilla)
26th August 2017, 14:46
That’s not to say Senna wasn’t a great qualifier he was but trying to figure out a reason and summing it down to better car or engine, or tire supplier (certain cases), team mate or whatever other than driver to driver is doing a disservice to record holder