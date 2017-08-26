Hamilton ‘honoured’ to match Schumacher’s pole record

Lewis Hamilton says he feels ‘honoured’ to have matched Michael Schumacher’s all time record of 68 pole positions in his Formula One career.

Hamilton stormed to his seventh pole of the season and 68th of his career at Spa, putting him level with Michael Schumacher atop the all time list.

Immediately after qualifying, Hamilton received a message of congratulations on behalf of the Schumacher family from Formula One’s Managing Director of Motorsport, Ross Brawn.

“To hear the message that Ross just gave, I just have to say a big thank you,” said Hamilton.

“I think about and pray for Michael all the time. I’ve had the privilege of racing with him from karting days in Kerpen to on the track and I’ve always admired him and still do today. I’m just honoured to be up there with him now with pole positions. But he will still be one of the greatest of all time.”

Hamilton took pole by just over two tenths from championship rival Sebastian Vettel, who will line up alongside the Mercedes driver on the front row of the Belgian Grand Prix.

“I first have to say a big thank you to my team,” Hamilton said. “Ross [Brawn] was a big part of me coming to this team so he’s a big part of the success that we have today as a team.

“The team have done an amazing job. Valtteri [Bottas] did a great job to be up here ahead of the Ferrari. An amazing feeling. This is one of my favourite circuits, so to come here and put a lap together like that is a dream. I’ve got the best job in the world so I’m just happy to be here.”

2017 Belgian Grand Prix