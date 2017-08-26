Ominously for the competition, Mercedes are even further ahead than they were 12 months ago at Spa-Francorchamps.
In fact the W08s have made the biggest year-on-year lap time gain of any car in the field. At most circuits this year Ferrari or Renault have had that distinction:
Williams arrived at Spa expecting the track would suit their car well. But they’ve had a frustrating weekend, beginning with Felipe Massa’s crash yesterday which compromised their development plans.
They’ve made the smallest gain of any team year-on-year by some way: Every other team is going at least a further second quicker around Spa than Williams are.
Lewis Hamilton’s pole position time was almost two seconds faster than the previous best. That was set by Jarno Trulli during Q2 eight years ago.
Since then rules changes and the occasional rain-hit qualifying session kept Trulli’s benchmark safe.
The teams haven’t made quite as much progress with their lap times at Spa as they have at other circuits.
While the new generation of cars generate considerably better performance in Spa’s many medium-to-high speed corners, increased drag levels mean they aren’t able to accelerate as much once they hit Spa’s long straights.
3 comments on “Lap time watch: Mercedes make most progress as Williams struggle at Spa”
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
26th August 2017, 16:46
Although I still think Massa has been much better than his results show this season, I still do think this team seems to start off really well, then go downhill pretty fast. The Williams seems to have had so many reliability issues this year and that isn’t like them in the past few years. And seeing that now on more than one occasion, they have had the leased improvement in speed of any team at a track compared to last season. One positive thing we can say about them is that they are dominating the pit stop times. The Williams pit crew is mighty impressive, as it was last year too.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
26th August 2017, 16:48
RE Mercedes, from what I read the new engine they introduced here is the final engine before Monza where the oil-usage can be a certain amount (I believe 1.2 L) and the paddock had a gentleman’s agreement that from now on every team would use the new amount (I believe 0.9 L) and Mercedes flouted that agreement and introduced this spec at Spa which uses 1.2. I am not sure it’s true, but it would explain the size of the gap.
Jere (@jerejj)
26th August 2017, 17:24
This year’s pole time being a little over four seconds faster than last year’s equivalent on a quite straight-line speed-friendly circuit means that it should be around five seconds on the likes of Sepang and Suzuka (perhaps at COTA as well) later in the season.