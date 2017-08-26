Join F1 Fanatic Live as we follow round 9 of the 2017 GP3 championship from Spa-Francorchamps.
F1 Fanatic Live combines updates from the teams and drivers in real-time via Twitter with comments from F1 Fanatic readers and more.
Find more GP3 fans in the GP3 forum
Spa-Francorchamps
Formula E
- Live: GP3 2017 round 9: Belgium race one
- GP3 to use ‘push to pass’-style DRS in 2017 and may add on-car graphics
- Live: 2015 Italy GP3 race two
- Live: 2015 Italy GP3 race one
- Live: 2015 Belgium GP3 race two