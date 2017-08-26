Palmer satisfied despite Q3 gearbox trouble

Jolyon Palmer says he is still very happy with his performance in qualifying despite the fact he was unable to set a lap time in Q3 due to a gearbox issue.

Palmer secured only his second appearance in Q3 of the season by going quicker than Renault team mate Nico Hulkenberg in Q2, but the Briton was unable to set a representative lap in the final session after being forced to pull off circuit.

“I still feel very positive, but I think we should probably be seventh on the grid and not tenth,” says Palmer.

“The other thing is we have a risk of a grid penalty now – it was a gearbox problem. I’m still very happy because think Q1 and Q2 were very easy, in practice three, we were quick all day. The pace was there to be seventh, it’s just the shame the car couldn’t hang on.”

Asked after qualifying what the reason was behind his strong performance through the weekend, Palmer admitted he was unable to explain.

“I don’t know,” Palmer says. “I just turned up driven. The car’s been in a good place, except for practice one.

“I’ve been very happy with it. I haven’t had to make many changes. I have a confidence in it that I haven’t had in a while. I’m feeling good. I think a bit of altitude training’s done me something good and I’m looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

2017 Belgian Grand Prix