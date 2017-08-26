Sebastian Vettel says he believes his Ferrari has the speed to challenge Lewis Hamilton for victory in the Belgian Grand Prix.
Vettel will line up second on the grid behind his championship rival after Hamilton secured his seventh pole position of the season around the Spa circuit.
“I had a very good feeling in Q1,” says Vettel. “The get going was really good and then I lost that feeling a little bit. I had a bit of a light front end, especially through sector two with the medium to high speed corners. I was lacking a little bit of response.
“But the last lap, the car was more alive. I could feel it turning into turn one. I must admit I was a bit lucky with Kimi [Raikkonen] who had to abort the lap and he gave me a very very nice tow, which made it a bit more comfortable with Valtteri [Bottas]. Good position today. Great job from the team, I’m very happy. Looking forward to the race.”
Despite being beaten to pole by his rival, Vettel is confident that Ferrari’s long-run pace will allow them to challenge Mercedes tomorrow.
“So far it has been pretty good, so hopefully we can keep it up,” Vettel continues.
“On one lap, I think all weekend the car’s been a bit trickier to get together. Consecutive laps, high fuel, I feel really good. So let’s see what we can do with the strategy tomorrow. I’m sure Mercedes are going to be quick, but we don’t have to hide. We’re on the front row for a reason. We have the speed and we should have it in the race.”
5 comments on “Vettel confident of Ferrari’s race pace in Spa”
Jorge Lardone (@jorge-lardone)
26th August 2017, 15:15
Vettel honest, as always is.
George (@george)
26th August 2017, 15:17
Despite all the talk of this being a Mercedes circuit, they do seem pretty evenly matched if you remove their quali engine mode advantage. If anything Ferrari might be slightly faster.
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
26th August 2017, 15:47
EVERY engine has a “quali mode”. Ferrari are no different. If you remove theirs too, you would still end up with the same result. The real point is, despite what many think, and as you correctly opined, the Ferrari is a slightly faster car overall – quali and race pace.
To put it into perspective, if swap Kimi and Lewis, what do you think the result would be? Merc would probably not be on pole. As fast as Seb went, Lewis would probably have beaten him to pole and proven that the Ferrari is even faster.
What would we all be saying then?
Makana (@makana)
26th August 2017, 15:56
Really? It’s that obvious to you! The results, if you swap Lewis and Kimi… Bottas all of a sudden becoming the benchmark 😁
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
26th August 2017, 16:00
@kbdavies Considering the Mercedes is still the better car in Q, and the difference between the two was only .2s I’m fairly sure it would be Vettel leading Hamilton the way,…