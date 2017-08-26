Vettel confident of Ferrari’s race pace in Spa

Sebastian Vettel says he believes his Ferrari has the speed to challenge Lewis Hamilton for victory in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Vettel will line up second on the grid behind his championship rival after Hamilton secured his seventh pole position of the season around the Spa circuit.

“I had a very good feeling in Q1,” says Vettel. “The get going was really good and then I lost that feeling a little bit. I had a bit of a light front end, especially through sector two with the medium to high speed corners. I was lacking a little bit of response.

“But the last lap, the car was more alive. I could feel it turning into turn one. I must admit I was a bit lucky with Kimi [Raikkonen] who had to abort the lap and he gave me a very very nice tow, which made it a bit more comfortable with Valtteri [Bottas]. Good position today. Great job from the team, I’m very happy. Looking forward to the race.”

Despite being beaten to pole by his rival, Vettel is confident that Ferrari’s long-run pace will allow them to challenge Mercedes tomorrow.

“So far it has been pretty good, so hopefully we can keep it up,” Vettel continues.

“On one lap, I think all weekend the car’s been a bit trickier to get together. Consecutive laps, high fuel, I feel really good. So let’s see what we can do with the strategy tomorrow. I’m sure Mercedes are going to be quick, but we don’t have to hide. We’re on the front row for a reason. We have the speed and we should have it in the race.”

2017 Belgian Grand Prix