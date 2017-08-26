Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Vibration issues frustrate Raikkonen

2017 Belgian Grand Prix QualifyingPosted on | Author Will Wood

Kimi Raikkonen believes he ‘got absolutely nothing’ out of qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix after he was plagued with vibration problems.

Despite qualifying fourth on the grid for tomorrow’s race, Raikkonen was heard complaining to his team of a vibration at the rear of his Ferrari in each of the three qualifying segments.

After showing strong pace in practice, Raikkonen was clearly frustrated to have not been able to offer a stronger challenge for pole.

“Obviously it didn’t help,” says Raikkonen of the issue. “It was a mess. I thought we had the car all weekend but then we got absolutely nothing out of it.”

When asked after the session what had caused the problems, Raikkonen admitted he and the team were not aware.

“Obviously we would fix if it we knew what was causing the vibration,” says Raikkonen. “It’s unfortunate, but wrong time, wrong place.”

4 comments on “Vibration issues frustrate Raikkonen”

  1. Curvadelsur
    26th August 2017, 19:46

    Yes what surprice… It was looking too good for him.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
      26th August 2017, 20:50

      Sigh…

      Reply

  2. eric
    26th August 2017, 20:11

    Look here”https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/131451/pirelli-investigating-spa-tyre-deformation

    pirelli-investigating-spa-tyre-deformation

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    26th August 2017, 20:15

    Shame, as he could’ve had pole or at least a front row start… Hope for him in the race though

    Reply

