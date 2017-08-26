Vibration issues frustrate Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen believes he ‘got absolutely nothing’ out of qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix after he was plagued with vibration problems.

Despite qualifying fourth on the grid for tomorrow’s race, Raikkonen was heard complaining to his team of a vibration at the rear of his Ferrari in each of the three qualifying segments.

After showing strong pace in practice, Raikkonen was clearly frustrated to have not been able to offer a stronger challenge for pole.

“Obviously it didn’t help,” says Raikkonen of the issue. “It was a mess. I thought we had the car all weekend but then we got absolutely nothing out of it.”

When asked after the session what had caused the problems, Raikkonen admitted he and the team were not aware.

“Obviously we would fix if it we knew what was causing the vibration,” says Raikkonen. “It’s unfortunate, but wrong time, wrong place.”

2017 Belgian Grand Prix