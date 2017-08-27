2017 Belgian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Sebastian Vettel set a new lap record during the Belgian Grand Prix, taking over six-tenths of a second off the benchmark he set eight years ago.
The record initially fell to Lewis Hamilton on lap 35 following the restart, as he tried to break free from Vettel. He succeeded, despite Vettel bettering Hamilton’s time by just 0.026 seconds with three laps to go.
Daniel Ricciardo was the only other driver who lapped within a second of Vettel’s new record.
2017 Belgian Grand Prix lap times
All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:
2017 Belgian Grand Prix fastest laps
Each driver’s fastest lap:
|Rank
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’46.577
|41
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’46.603
|0.026
|35
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’47.549
|0.972
|44
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’47.721
|1.144
|37
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’47.730
|1.153
|Set on 2 laps
|6
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’48.300
|1.723
|27
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’48.922
|2.345
|39
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’49.087
|2.510
|37
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’49.126
|2.549
|36
|10
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’49.283
|2.706
|44
|11
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’49.637
|3.060
|37
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’49.708
|3.131
|39
|13
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’49.709
|3.132
|39
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’49.721
|3.144
|37
|15
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’49.907
|3.330
|44
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’50.543
|3.966
|41
|17
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’50.775
|4.198
|25
|18
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’51.022
|4.445
|5
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’51.720
|5.143
|12
|20
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|2’09.200
|22.623
|1
