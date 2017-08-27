2017 Belgian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Sebastian Vettel set a new lap record during the Belgian Grand Prix, taking over six-tenths of a second off the benchmark he set eight years ago.

The record initially fell to Lewis Hamilton on lap 35 following the restart, as he tried to break free from Vettel. He succeeded, despite Vettel bettering Hamilton’s time by just 0.026 seconds with three laps to go.

Daniel Ricciardo was the only other driver who lapped within a second of Vettel’s new record.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix lap times

All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:

2017 Belgian Grand Prix fastest laps

Each driver’s fastest lap:

Rank Driver Car Fastest lap Gap On lap
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’46.577 41
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’46.603 0.026 35
3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’47.549 0.972 44
4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’47.721 1.144 37
5 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’47.730 1.153 Set on 2 laps
6 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’48.300 1.723 27
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’48.922 2.345 39
8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’49.087 2.510 37
9 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’49.126 2.549 36
10 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’49.283 2.706 44
11 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’49.637 3.060 37
12 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’49.708 3.131 39
13 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’49.709 3.132 39
14 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’49.721 3.144 37
15 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’49.907 3.330 44
16 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’50.543 3.966 41
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’50.775 4.198 25
18 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’51.022 4.445 5
19 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’51.720 5.143 12
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 2’09.200 22.623 1

