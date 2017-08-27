Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

2017 Belgian Grand Prix race result

Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

Position Driver Team Time/gap/reason
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1hr24’42.820
2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2.358
3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 10.791
4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 14.471
5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 16.456
6 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 28.087
7 Romain Grosjean Haas 31.553
8 Felipe Massa Williams 36.649
9 Esteban Ocon Force India 38.154
10 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso 39.447
11 Lance Stroll Williams 48.999
12 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 49.490
13 Jolyon Palmer Renault 53.239
14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 57.078
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1m07.262
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1m09.711
17 Sergio Perez Force India Retired
18 Fernando Alonso McLaren Retired
19 Max Verstappen Red Bull Retired
20 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Retired

2017 Belgian Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Belgian Grand Prix articles

