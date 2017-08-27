Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/gap/reason
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1hr24’42.820
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|2.358
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|10.791
|4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|14.471
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|16.456
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|28.087
|7
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|31.553
|8
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|36.649
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|38.154
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Toro Rosso
|39.447
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|48.999
|12
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|49.490
|13
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|53.239
|14
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|57.078
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1m07.262
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|1m09.711
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|Retired
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Retired
|19
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Retired
|20
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|Retired
2017 Belgian Grand Prix
- 2017 Belgian Grand Prix race result
- Hamilton holds off Vettel to win Belgian Grand Prix
- 2017 Belgian Grand Prix championship points
- Rate the race: 2017 Belgian Grand Prix
- 2017 Belgian Grand Prix in pictures