Hamilton holds off Vettel to win Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix after holding off race-long pressure from championship rival Sebastian Vettel.
A late Safety Car restart gave Vettel an opportunity to pass the Mercedes, but Hamilton defended well enough to keep the lead.
Daniel Ricciardo took third for Red Bull ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes.
Hamilton led away from pole, holding off Vettel, who had a half-hearted look at the Mercedes at Les Combes before settling into second.
Max Verstappen was an early retirement, losing power in his Reanult power unit at the start of lap eights and pulling off to the side of the Kemmel Straight in front of thousands of disappointed fans.
With double yellow flags along the straight, Kimi Raikkonen failed to lift off and was hit with a ten second stop-and-go penalty, taking him out of contention for the race.
Sergio Perez was given a five-second penalty for passing Romain Grosjean after running wide at Les Combes. That saw Esteban Ocon behind his team mate after the pit stops and the two team mates touched on the run to Eau Rouge, causing damage to both cars and leaving debris across the track.
The Safety Car was deployed and the front runners all dived in for fresh rubber, with Mercedes opting for Soft tyres while Ferrari fixed new Ultra Softs on both their cars.
As the race went back to green, Vettel did a good job of responding to Hamilton’s restart and kept his rival under pressure on the run up the hill. Despite the Ferrari driver’s best efforts, Hamilton was able to fend off the attack and keep the lead.
Hamilton held on for the remaining laps and took his fifth win of 2017 to move within seven points to Vettel in the drivers’ championship.
Daniel Ricciardo took advantage of the restart to take third with a great move on Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas, who took fourth and fifth respectively.
Nico Hulkenberg finished sixth for Renault, ahead of Romain Grosjean in seventh, Felipe Massa in eighth, Esteban Ocon in ninth and Carlos Sainz rounding out the points in tenth.
2017 Belgian Grand Prix reaction
- Check back shortly for more race reaction
61 comments on “Hamilton holds off Vettel to win Belgian Grand Prix”
Andrew Purkis
27th August 2017, 14:19
qualiy mode power on the restart saved Ham there
Blazzz
27th August 2017, 14:20
It didn’t seem to save Bottas.
Philip (@philipgb)
27th August 2017, 14:41
Hamilton still needing some bravery under braking that Bottas didn’t have. Especially against the Red Bull with it’s down force levels.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
27th August 2017, 14:23
Indeed. Look at how easily Bottas past Vettel in Russia and Hamilton past Vettel in Spain. Vettel is really up against it this year.
If only Ferrari had a few more horsepower…
UnitedKingdomRacing (@unitedkingdomracing)
27th August 2017, 14:36
@kingshark No thanks in that case Vettel would just walk away with it. He is leading the championship like this already.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
27th August 2017, 14:46
@unitedkingdomracing
That’s less about Ferrari and more about Vettel.
UnitedKingdomRacing (@unitedkingdomracing)
27th August 2017, 15:01
@kingshark I agree with that but the same can be said about Hamilton. While Merc seem to have an engine advantage Ferrari have one on tires and maybe aero. The entire package of Hamilton/Merc and Ferrari/Vettel seem to be very evenly matched. While one package is faster on faster tracks the other is on slower ones. If Ferrari would have more horsepower that would not be the case anymore. Therefore I don’t want to change a thing at the moment.
miki
27th August 2017, 14:19
Merc Pu holds off Vettel to win Belgian Grand Prix would better suit the title
Seriously though ive never seen that sort of boost for a PU. Just shows how much and how far ahead Mercedes PU is.
Blazzz
27th August 2017, 14:21
Merc PU didn’t seem to do the same for Bottas. Come off it.
TdM (@tdm)
27th August 2017, 14:24
Funny that a weak Renault engine in the back of the red bull could overtake the exact same Mercedes engine in the back of the other Merc in much the same circumstances…
But no. Definitely all engine….
Hugh (@hugh11)
27th August 2017, 14:31
Vettel being right up Hamilton’s gearbox through eau rouge won’t have helped his run with the turbulent air, but once he pulled alongside, Hamilton was able to pull fully ahead again. It’s insane.
Blazzz
27th August 2017, 14:33
If only the engine was the be all and end all. Everyone with a Merc engine would be winning races and fighting for titles. Its also funny how the other Merc driver was passed by an inferior Renault and didn’t seem to benefit from this so called “insane straight line”. You also conveniently forget that the Ferrari has been the better race car and of course, Vettel had the faster tyre. But yeah let’s just cherrypick why don’t we to suit our own agendas.
Hugh (@hugh11)
27th August 2017, 14:40
In terms of overtaking and holding position, the engine is the most important factor by a mile. The Force India was the fastest car through the first sector most of the weekend, but the Mercedes does also have very good downforce which the other Mercedes cars don’t have. It’s the better overall package, and each car is better at different circuits – there isn’t a better race car of the two of them, there’s just one car is more suited to a track, although the Mercedes is undoubtedly the better qualifying car due to the engine performance in quali mode.
Blazzz
27th August 2017, 14:48
See I would dispute this. The Ferrari has on average, had better race pace. It is an easier car to set up. It is a more consistent car to set up with a wider setup window. Hence they have not had issues like Merc have had at other tracks like Russia and Monaco. Maybe the W08 has a higher “peak” perfomance- but that peak is not accessible all of the time on different tyres and different tracks. The Ferrari has more or less the same peak perfomance- accessible most of the time on different tyres and different tracks.
The fact is Ferrari aren’t that far behind Merc if they are indeed behind at all. And today the win was there for Ferrari on the faster ultra which negates any “theoretical insane advantage” you were referring to. But as I said, you can cherrypick all you like for your agenda.
Hugh (@hugh11)
27th August 2017, 15:00
I do agree that Ferrari is more consistent, whereas the Merc is up and down – but it has been up and quicker than the Ferrari more often than it’s been down.
And the insane advantage was referring to straight line speed – where the Merc was 10km/h faster, not ultimate car performance.
UnitedKingdomRacing (@unitedkingdomracing)
27th August 2017, 14:37
That’s because Vettel was pulling out the slipstream and suddenly faced a lot more air resistance himself.
Philip (@philipgb)
27th August 2017, 14:47
Ferrari aero package and tyre compound advantage keep Vettel in contention with Hamilton.
The drivers aren’t on foot so it seems redundant to bang on about the cars. Hamiltons performance today is why Mercedes have him. He gave them pole against a blistering lap from Vettel, and Ferrari had the quicker race package. I don’t think anyone else on the grid could have pulled off that braking and defence at the end of Kemmel.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
27th August 2017, 14:20
This race is the perfect demonstration why Mercedes is still comfortably the best car on the grid despite Ferrari’s race pace being roughly equal.
For one, they are faster in qualifying, so Vettel is at a disadvantage before the race even begins. Then there’s Mercedes’ superior engine, which saved Hamilton today. Had the roles been reversed at the Kemmel straight, the Merc would’ve flown past the Ferrari easily.
It’s closer than it has been in previous seasons, but if Ferrari want Vettel to have any chance of winning the WDC, the performance gap between the engines needs to be closed down.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
27th August 2017, 14:22
Mercedes got the setup spot on. They absolutely used their strength at its maximum. They went for low downforce setups on both, slightly lower on Valterri’s car though. Mercedes just know how to setup their car better than before.
Understeer (@abdelilah)
27th August 2017, 14:27
@kingshark well, Bottas was driving the same car around and he finished fifth.
evered7 (@evered7)
27th August 2017, 14:31
Bottas had Kimi on the inside line meaning he was sitting duck on the corner. After the overtake was done, there was no way he was coming back to get the pass on a Ferrari engined car.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
27th August 2017, 14:45
@abdelilah
That’s because Bottas got bullied at wheel to wheel racing. When both Kimi and Bottas were on the same tyres, Bottas was quite a bit quicker.
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
27th August 2017, 14:29
When will people stop trotting out this nonsense? Why didn’t the “superior engine” save Bottas? And against an “inferior” Ferrari and Renault too? And why didn’t the “faster qualifying” Mercedes save him qualifying behind Vettel? Please!
Kingshark (@kingshark)
27th August 2017, 14:44
@kbdavies
Because Bottas is poor at wheel to wheel racing, and he’s been poor this weekend in general. Hamilton is good in qualifying but Rosberg showed he’s far from unbeatable. Bottas should be doing better than Spa.
As soon as Vettel pulled out of the slipstream, Hamilton was faster again on the straight. That was pure engine power, nothing to do with driver skill.
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
27th August 2017, 14:50
Please make up your mind. You say
….then you say…..
…..then you come up with…..
Does all that make sense to you?? Bottas was overtaken by two cars on a straights, and by one with an inferior engine. That has nothing to do with “wheel to wheel racing”. However, i understand the logic of all this escapes you, otherwise you would be saying what you are saying.
f12007v (@f1fan-2000)
27th August 2017, 15:02
How bout vettels superior tyre
Krichelle (@krichelle)
27th August 2017, 14:20
WTH. Seb’s tyres are steps softer and could last 20 laps. Lewis’ tyres are steps harder but lasts 30 + laps. How is this possible? We saw that having tyre advantage normally works this season. Max needs a BIG BIG BREAK after that. Anyone can find out who else has had a 50% DNF rate?
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
27th August 2017, 14:28
@krichelle off the top of my head Kimi in 2002
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
27th August 2017, 14:29
Actually worse
Matti
27th August 2017, 14:32
Kimi.
Retired ~59% of the races in 2002 and ~44% in 2004
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
27th August 2017, 14:41
Lauda, 1984 (as defending champion no less)
Hugh (@hugh11)
27th August 2017, 14:54
Think you mean ’85 – Lauda won the title in ’84
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:47
Pirelli built ridiculously conservative tires. The Ultra’s should be 2-2.5 seconds faster than the softs. A driver on used softs should have never stood a single chance against a set of brand new ultra’s.
How did Hamilton “hold off” Seb you ask…
Dirty air.
The single reason and if there was any race we can see how bad the wake is on these cars, the biggest fear we had as fans, is this race.
Two evenly matched cars, the leading car on softs and the trailing car on ultra’s and the faster tire by two steps couldn’t even get within 5 tenths in racing conditions highlights how terrible the front end washes away when they follow too closely.
Personally, I’m done after this season until (if ever) the aero comes off the cars. Perhaps it never will, but that’s fine by me, I just get proper sleep on Sunday mornings then.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
27th August 2017, 14:57
@boombazookajd Explain how Seb was able to follow in Australia with same tyre levels and how Lewis was able to follow in Spain with a 1 step tyre advantage and how Bottas followed Seb in Silverstone with a 1 tyre advantage. Also, how Seb followed Bottas in Russia and Austria. Oh and Lewis was on new S tyres. If Ferrari is the better car in following, Seb should have been able to get within 1 second of Lewis here especially because of the 2 tyre steps softer, unless that Mercedes was just superb here on the Softs.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
27th August 2017, 15:04
The Ferrari might be a better car at following, but if it’s worth 0.2sec… then it’s not helpful. We already know that usually the car behind has to be ~1sec faster to be able to overtake.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
27th August 2017, 14:24
U sure about this?!? Don’t believe it! I ”heard” Mercedes has problems translating the Quali speed to the race, Ferrari is the better car in race trim… bla bla bla… !!!! Or is Pirelli lying a lot and the Softs are just as fast as Ultras??! Cause that lighting fast Ferrari equipped with Ultras couldn’t even had 1 shot at overtaking a slow Mercedes equipped with Softs!
Hugh (@hugh11)
27th August 2017, 14:27
That Mercedes in insane in a straight line. The fact that Vettel couldn’t stay alongside him, even after having the slipstream, is ridiculous. And then he was in the dirty air, which meant he couldn’t break into the 1 second window, as we’ve seen at many races this year – and at Spa, we can’t even really put it down to the track layout like we could at say Hungary – this track is one you should be able to overtake on. I think that we really need to find a way to keep the lap times we have while still being able to have close racing, although that will be very difficult I know. There was a bit of a difference between the ultra soft and soft, as whenever Vettel dropped back a bit he then was faster on the next lap, but then ended up back in the dirty air. Worth noting, we see more racing lower down the field as those cars have less downforce and are giving off less turbulent air than the Mercedes and Ferrari’s. Still though, Hamilton did well to keep cool under the pressure from Vettel.
Hulkenberg did a great job to get 6th – quicker than the Force India’s on raw race pace, which was very good to see.
Talking about the Force India’s, what is Perez doing… Made contact with Ocon twice that race, he’s clearly getting flustered by his younger team mate being as quick as him in his first full season, but that was stupid to just give your team mate no room whatsoever. You could argue Ocon should’ve backed out, but he was clearly a bit alongside, as they made contact, so Perez should’ve given him the space. Force India keep saying that they let them race, as they should, but imo they should fine the driver at fault if they make contact in a race, to keep them a bit more under control. It’s very silly, and Perez is ruining his reputation and chances of a top drive imo.
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
27th August 2017, 14:32
With Ferrari confirming the seats, Perez knows his opportunity at a top car is practically gone. Ocon has the pace and in his first year, he is able to deliver the results. His frustration as not being able to consistently beat his teammate despite being the senior driver is getting to him and resulting in the on track collisions.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
27th August 2017, 14:41
Yup. When I saw that Mercedes is 10km/h faster than Ferrari on the straight, started to have doubts Ferrari will win it. With 10km/h more it’s like a win-win situation for Mercedes: significantly higher top speed means Mercedes has big chances at overtaking at the end of the straight, but also big chances at keeping the others behind.
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
27th August 2017, 14:50
Hulkenberg put in a great performance today – you must be happy!
Hugh (@hugh11)
27th August 2017, 14:56
Yep, definitely, especially after Hungary where he put in a good performance (was 6th/7th fastest most the race) and came away with nothing for various reasons – good to see him back getting the result he deserves. Although, he has now overtaken Sutil for the most entries without a podium!
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
27th August 2017, 14:28
Quality racing by Hamilton. Surprised to see the Ferrari pace but even then it was not enough and by the look of it, Vettel does not seem to be too happy. How many modes does the Mercedes factory engine team have!! Even with soft tyres, there was tremendous pace. While Ricciardo was the big winner, Bottas and Perez were among the losers.
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
27th August 2017, 14:32
Not from Bottas, there wasn’t. People keep talking like there was only one Mercedes car in this race.
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
27th August 2017, 14:41
The way it looked there was only one Mercedes car and Hamilton was driving it. Bottas should have been able to keep up with the Ferrari and had it been someone other than Vettel, it might have happened. It seems so and it was mentioned in the commentary as well….Bottas does not cope well at the start with heavy fuel loads. But the restart was too bad or is it Ricciardo that made it look good (albeit with a supposedly faster tyre)?
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
27th August 2017, 14:50
Maybe BOT is not a great driver…
Hugh (@hugh11)
27th August 2017, 14:58
It was the dirty air more than the soft tyre that kept Vettel at bay – and kept Bottas at bay from Raikkonen, and Raikkonen away from Ricciardo – whenever they got to within 1.2s of the car in front, they just couldn’t keep it there, especially through the middle sector
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:48
The secret is called “dirty air”
chris (@9chris9)
27th August 2017, 14:28
Huge response from Lewis there at the end, I really thought Seb was goi g to get the win. The toe this year seems so much more than previous years, especially so seeing Alonso using the tie to dramatically over take the Hulk.
Sad for max
Ferrari have some work to do.
magon4 (@magon4)
27th August 2017, 14:31
I do feel Ferrari have made a step forward, I did expect the disadvantage do be much greater. This is good for the rest of the season, I guess.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
27th August 2017, 14:53
What’s new?! Ferrari has work to do since the start of the season, when Mercedes was getting Pole Position after PP.
magon4 (@magon4)
27th August 2017, 14:29
Hey guys, can someone clarify the whole Perez – Ocon saga for me?
It seems that the team has almost always chosen Checo over Ocon in strategy, even on days or even weekends where the frenchman is faster.
I thought the team strategy was the trigger for what happened later, not the first time this year.
And in the incident, I do fault Checo more than Ocon, since he didn’t leave enough space.
Poor from the team, and, to a lesser extent, from Checo.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
27th August 2017, 14:38
Didn’t get that either. They implied it was because of the 5 sec penalty, that it wouldn’t make a difference in the end.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
27th August 2017, 14:55
Maybe it’s the sponsors Checo brought to the team…
Juan Melendez (@juanmelendezr1)
27th August 2017, 15:00
They pitted Perez so he could be ahead of Grosjean since he had a 5 second penalty, but he had a very strong Pace and managed to undercut the 8 sec deficit to Ocon, Ocon got angry about being behind Perez, an Ego fight took place and Both ruined their races, Perez could have let more space, Ocon could have just waited for Kemmel straight instead of that very compromising atempt. Both drivers have a huge Ego, dissapointing behavior, but lets note that all this never happened with PER-HUL.
McLaren
27th August 2017, 14:31
That was ALL Hamilton. The team tried to give it away, but Lewis said watch this.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
27th August 2017, 14:40
Mercedes boost, everyone?? Seemed more down to gearing to me IMHO.
Ed Marques (@edmarques)
27th August 2017, 14:50
Vettel himself told that he couldn’t overtake on the restart because Hamilton lift before Eau Rouge to let him come close and because of that he had to get out of the tow earlier, so no pass. But yeah, it’s only engine, it’s only the car. Bottas wasn’t able to come close to Rai after losing position. But yeah, it’s only the car. Hahaha pathetic.
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
27th August 2017, 14:53
Please tell them, as i’m unable to understand that logic either.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
27th August 2017, 14:58
Who said it’s ONLY the car?!?! Then… BOT who??! Who’s BOT??!
George (@george)
27th August 2017, 14:57
Really disgusting move from Perez. The first one I can forgive because he was in the middle of a 3-wide and Ocon probably shouldn’t have put his car there, but the second incident was really stupid. Pushing your teammate into a concrete wall on a straight is unacceptable, I thought he’d gotten past these kind of moves.
I’m even more surprised he wasn’t punished for it, that’s lax from the stewards. If anything deserves penalty points it was that move.
Sviatoslav (@sviat)
27th August 2017, 14:59
Hamilton was great. Only thanks to Hamilton Mercedes has won the race.
What Alonso did on the start… incredible fight for the top-7. I can’t understand how Ocon, Hulk, and Alonso didn’t kick out each other in one corner. That was an immensely beautiful fight.