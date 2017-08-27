2017 Belgian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

Lewis Hamilton’s two visits to the pits were the fastest complete stops of the Belgian Grand Prix.

However like most of the leading drivers he wouldn’t have made a second pit stop had the Safety Car not given them the opportunity to put on fresher rubber. This played into Ferrari’s hands as they, like rivals Red Bull, had saved a fresh set of ultra-soft rubber.

Red Bull gambled on strategy with Daniel Ricciardo, who was their only remaining driver after Max Verstappen’s early retirement. They attempted to complete the race using only the softest tyres available, despite Ricciardo’s concerns about blistering. The Safety Car period gave them the option of a free second pit stop, so whether he would have made it became a moot point.

Kevin Magnussen was very unhappy with his ultra-soft tyres at the beginning of the race. He repeatedly urged his team to bring him in and his lap nine pit stop was one of the earliest. He put on soft tyres intending to run to the end of the race, but after pitting for super-softs under the Safety Car he locked up, spoiled his tyres, and eventually pitted for another set of the ultra-softs.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix tyre strategies

The tyre strategies for each driver:

Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Lewis Hamilton Ultra soft (12) Soft (18) Soft (14) Sebastian Vettel Ultra soft (14) Soft (16) Ultra soft (14) Daniel Ricciardo Ultra soft (14) Super soft (16) Ultra soft (14) Kimi Raikkonen Ultra soft (15) Soft (14) Ultra soft (15) Valtteri Bottas Ultra soft (13) Soft (17) Soft (14) Nico Hulkenberg Ultra soft (11) Soft (18) Ultra soft (15) Romain Grosjean Ultra soft (10) Soft (19) Super soft (15) Felipe Massa Super soft (11) Soft (18) Ultra soft (15) Esteban Ocon Ultra soft (10) Super soft (17) Super soft (2) Ultra soft (15) Carlos Sainz Jnr Ultra soft (19) Soft (10) Super soft (15) Lance Stroll Super soft (9) Soft (20) Ultra soft (15) Daniil Kvyat Super soft (18) Ultra soft (12) Ultra soft (14) Jolyon Palmer Ultra soft (8) Soft (22) Ultra soft (14) Stoffel Vandoorne Super soft (18) Ultra soft (12) Ultra soft (14) Kevin Magnussen Ultra soft (9) Soft (21) Super soft (4) Ultra soft (10) Marcus Ericsson Super soft (8) Soft (15) Soft (6) Ultra soft (15) Sergio Perez Ultra soft (12) Super soft (13) Super soft (4) Ultra soft (13) Fernando Alonso Ultra soft (10) Soft (15) Max Verstappen Ultra soft (7) Pascal Wehrlein Soft (2)

2017 Belgian Grand Prix pit stop times

How long each driver’s pit stops took:

Driver Team Pit stop time Gap On lap 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22.037 12 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 22.357 0.320 30 3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 22.443 0.406 14 4 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 22.444 0.407 18 5 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 22.533 0.496 15 6 Felipe Massa Williams 22.667 0.630 11 7 Romain Grosjean Haas 22.756 0.719 29 8 Kevin Magnussen Haas 22.828 0.791 9 9 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 22.900 0.863 14 10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 22.908 0.871 30 11 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 22.919 0.882 30 12 Romain Grosjean Haas 22.925 0.888 10 13 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 22.963 0.926 13 14 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 22.963 0.926 29 15 Felipe Massa Williams 23.092 1.055 29 16 Lance Stroll Williams 23.109 1.072 29 17 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 23.180 1.143 30 18 Esteban Ocon Force India 23.200 1.163 27 19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 23.221 1.184 23 20 Sergio Perez Force India 23.289 1.252 12 21 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 23.341 1.304 30 22 Esteban Ocon Force India 23.364 1.327 10 23 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 23.507 1.470 11 24 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 23.539 1.502 29 25 Kevin Magnussen Haas 23.737 1.700 34 26 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 23.792 1.755 29 27 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 23.999 1.962 8 28 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 24.095 2.058 19 29 Fernando Alonso McLaren 24.158 2.121 10 30 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 24.370 2.333 29 31 Jolyon Palmer Renault 24.674 2.637 30 32 Lance Stroll Williams 24.697 2.660 9 33 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 25.650 3.613 30 34 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 26.187 4.150 30 35 Jolyon Palmer Renault 26.202 4.165 8 36 Sergio Perez Force India 26.574 4.537 29 37 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 26.894 4.857 18 38 Sergio Perez Force India 28.594 6.557 25 39 Esteban Ocon Force India 29.646 7.609 29 40 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 30.373 8.336 17

Note Raikkonen’s lap 40 pit stop was to serve a ten-second stop-go penalty.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix