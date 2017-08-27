2017 Belgian Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

Lewis Hamilton’s two visits to the pits were the fastest complete stops of the Belgian Grand Prix.
However like most of the leading drivers he wouldn’t have made a second pit stop had the Safety Car not given them the opportunity to put on fresher rubber. This played into Ferrari’s hands as they, like rivals Red Bull, had saved a fresh set of ultra-soft rubber.
Red Bull gambled on strategy with Daniel Ricciardo, who was their only remaining driver after Max Verstappen’s early retirement. They attempted to complete the race using only the softest tyres available, despite Ricciardo’s concerns about blistering. The Safety Car period gave them the option of a free second pit stop, so whether he would have made it became a moot point.
Kevin Magnussen was very unhappy with his ultra-soft tyres at the beginning of the race. He repeatedly urged his team to bring him in and his lap nine pit stop was one of the earliest. He put on soft tyres intending to run to the end of the race, but after pitting for super-softs under the Safety Car he locked up, spoiled his tyres, and eventually pitted for another set of the ultra-softs.
2017 Belgian Grand Prix tyre strategies
The tyre strategies for each driver:
|Stint 1
|Stint 2
|Stint 3
|Stint 4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ultra soft (12)
|Soft (18)
|Soft (14)
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ultra soft (14)
|Soft (16)
|Ultra soft (14)
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Ultra soft (14)
|Super soft (16)
|Ultra soft (14)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ultra soft (15)
|Soft (14)
|Ultra soft (15)
|Valtteri Bottas
|Ultra soft (13)
|Soft (17)
|Soft (14)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Ultra soft (11)
|Soft (18)
|Ultra soft (15)
|Romain Grosjean
|Ultra soft (10)
|Soft (19)
|Super soft (15)
|Felipe Massa
|Super soft (11)
|Soft (18)
|Ultra soft (15)
|Esteban Ocon
|Ultra soft (10)
|Super soft (17)
|Super soft (2)
|Ultra soft (15)
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Ultra soft (19)
|Soft (10)
|Super soft (15)
|Lance Stroll
|Super soft (9)
|Soft (20)
|Ultra soft (15)
|Daniil Kvyat
|Super soft (18)
|Ultra soft (12)
|Ultra soft (14)
|Jolyon Palmer
|Ultra soft (8)
|Soft (22)
|Ultra soft (14)
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Super soft (18)
|Ultra soft (12)
|Ultra soft (14)
|Kevin Magnussen
|Ultra soft (9)
|Soft (21)
|Super soft (4)
|Ultra soft (10)
|Marcus Ericsson
|Super soft (8)
|Soft (15)
|Soft (6)
|Ultra soft (15)
|Sergio Perez
|Ultra soft (12)
|Super soft (13)
|Super soft (4)
|Ultra soft (13)
|Fernando Alonso
|Ultra soft (10)
|Soft (15)
|Max Verstappen
|Ultra soft (7)
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Soft (2)
2017 Belgian Grand Prix pit stop times
How long each driver’s pit stops took:
|Driver
|Team
|Pit stop time
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|22.037
|12
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|22.357
|0.320
|30
|3
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|22.443
|0.406
|14
|4
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|22.444
|0.407
|18
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|22.533
|0.496
|15
|6
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|22.667
|0.630
|11
|7
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|22.756
|0.719
|29
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|22.828
|0.791
|9
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|22.900
|0.863
|14
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|22.908
|0.871
|30
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|22.919
|0.882
|30
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|22.925
|0.888
|10
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|22.963
|0.926
|13
|14
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|22.963
|0.926
|29
|15
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|23.092
|1.055
|29
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|23.109
|1.072
|29
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|23.180
|1.143
|30
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|23.200
|1.163
|27
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|23.221
|1.184
|23
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|23.289
|1.252
|12
|21
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|23.341
|1.304
|30
|22
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|23.364
|1.327
|10
|23
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|23.507
|1.470
|11
|24
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|23.539
|1.502
|29
|25
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|23.737
|1.700
|34
|26
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|23.792
|1.755
|29
|27
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|23.999
|1.962
|8
|28
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|24.095
|2.058
|19
|29
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|24.158
|2.121
|10
|30
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|24.370
|2.333
|29
|31
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|24.674
|2.637
|30
|32
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|24.697
|2.660
|9
|33
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|25.650
|3.613
|30
|34
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|26.187
|4.150
|30
|35
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|26.202
|4.165
|8
|36
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|26.574
|4.537
|29
|37
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|26.894
|4.857
|18
|38
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|28.594
|6.557
|25
|39
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|29.646
|7.609
|29
|40
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|30.373
|8.336
|17
Note Raikkonen’s lap 40 pit stop was to serve a ten-second stop-go penalty.
