Alonso insists he didn’t retire a healthy car

Fernando Alonso insisted he was forced out of the Belgian Grand Prix with a power unit problem.
The McLaren driver gave a series of unhappy messages on the radio during the race and also asked if there was any chance rain might fall shortly before retiring.
However speaking to journalists after the race Alonso said “it was a problem, an engine problem. We lost the power unfortunately.”
“It was a difficult race, maybe the points were impossible today, let’s see what we can do next week.”
Alonso’s future at McLaren remains in doubt beyond the end of the season but he indicated he is still open to remaining at the team.
“I think we will see what happens in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “I’m happy with the team I think we are having tough seasons so far in the last three.”
“But McLaren is one of the best teams in the world, I will be happy to keep working with them but we need to see how things will evolve in the next couple of weeks.”
Alonso’s Belgian Grand Prix radio messages
Alonso made it up to seventh on the first lap of the race but was passed by Nico Hulkenberg and a series of other cars which dropped him out of the points. Here are a selection of his radio messages which were broadcast before he retired:
Alonso: “Embarrassing, really embarrassing.”
“Yep Fernando we see that. Be careful, we have two warnings for turn four.”
“Magnussen is 1.2s behind Grosjean.”
Alonso: “I really don’t care about all the gaps too much. This is just a test.”
“Fernando suggest shape four to protect the rears.”
Alonso: “No more radio for the rest of the race.”
“Fernando, Stoffel is pitting this lap.”
Alonso: “Why? The only [censored by FOM] car that I will overtake.”
“Fernando we didn’t want to be pushed back into Hulkenberg and Stroll. Sorry Palmer and Stoll.”
Alonso: “They will pass me in the next lap. I have no protection now. But anyway it doesn’t change my life.”
Alonso: “Any rain expected?”
“No, no rain on the radar.”
Alonso: “Engine problem. Engine problem.”
“Yeah let’s box to retire the car.”
11 comments on “Alonso insists he didn’t retire a healthy car”
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
27th August 2017, 15:30
He was asking for rain (and battling Palmer) moments before retiring. This isn’t the first time that Alonso has retired a car that seemingly had no issues (most engine issues go on track, they do for Honda and they do for others) and it’s about time someone seriously pulls him up on this. Obviously McLaren will let any transgression slip because they desperately want to keep him, but if we as F1 community have to keep believing the almost gargantuan hype on Alonso’s performances in that McLaren you bet I am gonna believe that he’s retiring that car too soon. It just fits in his entire nature.
anon
27th August 2017, 15:41
@hahostolze, to be fair to Alonso, although there was only a limited amount of audio on the world feed, as he was coming into the pits the engine did sound as if it wasn’t running properly (I know the Honda has a rough sounding engine note at the best of times, but it sounded as if one of the cylinders had cut out).
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
27th August 2017, 15:45
He was battling Palmer hard for position just before he retired…I wouldn’t call that lack of commitment.
He was pushing as hard as he could, frustrated, but still doing his job. Alonso is not one to back out of a race, regardless of circumstance.
Philip (@philipgb)
27th August 2017, 15:46
“My name is Alonso, I’m a multi millionaire race driver with a hot girl friend… FML!”
And it can’t be helping the cars weight distribution with that big a chip on his shoulder.
In all seriousness, though Alonso is the perfect example that material trappings don’t bring happiness. It has to be crushing him to be so powerless. And for all the talk of other teams offers, realistically that isn’t Ferrari coming knocking back, I think he’d have to pay them. Red Bull have a drivers program that is if anything over-delivering. And Mercedes have a harmonious setup. Alonso is too big a variable to place in their operation unless Hamilton was leaving.
Force India aren’t going to make a step up beyond 4th, so we’re talking Williams and Renault. Both of which have promise, but they’re works in progress, they aren’t winning a championship in the next 3 years even with Alonso.
He’s stuck at McLaren hoping Honda come good on their potential. And there are worse ways to waste your career.
Damon (@damon)
27th August 2017, 16:17
So you’re criticizing a world champion and a motorsport icon for having higher aspirations than driving around in an uncompetetive car just for the sake of driving it around?
Don’t you have any aspirations in life yourself? Seems like you’re envious that some people demand from life and their professional careers more than just bland participation. This is a very sad attitude.
It’s admirable that Alonso has been putting up with this for so long with dignity and pride. A situation that shows Formula 1 as a farce, not a sport.
Randy
27th August 2017, 16:33
I’m with you 100%.
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
27th August 2017, 15:48
Healthy or unhealthy, would it have made any difference? No matter who the driver is or what his personality is…after making up 3 places at the start and losing all and more because the engine desperately lacks performance, embarrasing just about sums it up.
evered7 (@evered7)
27th August 2017, 15:50
McLaren should still move to Renault if they get the chance. Granted they have a lot of failures as well but the engine in the Renault car itself seems to be working OK.
Whatever it is that RB are doing in addition to the engine seems to be counter productive especially to Max.
As for Alonso, he has had the whole paddock hyping him up. Now he decides for the team, instead of vice-versa. McLaren would get rid of him if they can, but that will further amplify their failures on track.
Between a rock and a hard place.
Phil Norman (@phil-f1-21)
27th August 2017, 15:51
I think the suggestion that Alonso would do this is completely ridiculous. He seems pretty genuine to me and he always seems to give 100%. To be honest I am surprised F1fanatic has even captioned the story in this way. It’s just another frustrating day for him which, when he knows he is a great driver, must be really difficult.
Philip (@philipgb)
27th August 2017, 15:57
I don’t think the accusation would be Alonso retiring out of apathy, I think the suggestions would be that they are preserving the power unit and gearbox.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
27th August 2017, 15:58
He literally has nowhere to go. Williams seem a sidestep, Renault need a few years to develop and Force India probably can’t afford him. As Mercedes/Ferrari/Red Bull aren’t interested or have their own plans… the only real option is to stay at McHonda. I mean he could jump ship for Williams or Renault but knowing his luck that’ll be when Honda strike it lucky and Vandoorne or whoever they replace Alonso with will dance off with the title.
It’ll be interesting if McLaren do ditch Honda as that effectively leaves them with an engine and no car. It’s a shame as I think a healthy, strong Honda is beneficial and good for the sport. It just seems crazy that they’re struggling this badly and I actually hope they don’t leave. F1 could do with more teams and manufacturers not less.