Pirelli looking into Spa tyre vibration phenomenon

In the round-up: Pirelli are investigating the reasons for the tyre vibrations experienced by multiple drivers this weekend.
Pirelli investigating deformation of F1 tyres in Spa qualifying (Autosport)
"Obviously the grip this year is much higher and the tyre is wider, so it could be a deformation of the contact patch and the torque that generates these vibrations."
Honda system confused by Alonso taking Pouhon flat (Motorsport.com)
"When Alonso took Pouhon flat out – rather than lifting as he had done previously over the weekend – Honda's system did not realise he had already gone through the corner."
Sebastian Vettel explains why he signed new deal at 'unique' Ferrari (Sky)
"I want to achieve a lot with Ferrari and I think it's the same on the other side. When people talk about legend then to me, it appears this legend is still alive."
Mercedes had no contract talks with Vettel, says Wolff (Reuters)
"We discussed it briefly once with him, but the more competitive Ferrari goes, the less the reason he would want to leave. So therefore we stopped right away a couple of months ago."
Fernando Alonso has 2018 offers from rival Formula 1 teams (Autosport)
"I did have offers in June, in July, in August. (To) 60 per cent of them I said no already and the other 40 is still on the table."
Williams going backwards - Massa (Formula1.com)
"The others are going forwards, we are going backwards. It is pretty clear that we need to really improve development, we need to improve the pieces we put on the car to make the car better. That’s not what’s happening at the moment."
Force India goes for aggressive low-drag race set-up (F1i)
"We’ve focused on setting the car up to race well and hopefully that will pay dividends tomorrow."
Marko admits Red Bull unhappy with Toro Rosso (Grand Prix.com)
"The drivers and the team make mistakes, as well as technical failures. The car, the package would be good enough for fifth, but they cannot do it."
I'm honoured to have raced with you. Equaling your pole position record is a dream come true. I pray for you and your family all the time-LH pic.twitter.com/dtopvF5zvZ
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 26, 2017
This is a message from everybody of the Michael Schumacher family: A massive congratulation to @lewishamilton for equalizing the all-time pole position record, truly impressive. As Michael already used to say when he was still racing: records are there to be broken! Yet, and undoubtedly, when it happens it is a big achievement and in no way comes without mastery, so: well done and well deserved, Lewis! #TeamMichael #KeepFighting
#Kimi7: 'Please don't make a big story out of me giving #Seb5 a tow. It didn't cost me anything to help him' #BelgianGP #Quali
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 26, 2017
Ricciardo to Verstappen: "Can you speak Italian?"
Verstappen: "No"
Ricciardo: Fu*k off" 😂 pic.twitter.com/e1nBoKgLLd
— GianlucaD'Alessandro (@Gianludale27) August 26, 2017
NASCAR drivers @chaseelliott and @blaney will be at the Belgian GP on Sunday
— Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) August 26, 2017
With Lewis Hamilton rightfully receiving the plaudits after qualifying, @thegianthogweed spares a thought for the unfortunate Jolyon Palmer after his Q3 gearbox troubles.
This is such a shame.
He was 7th in Q2 and about 0.25 quicker than Hulkenberg. Ahead of both Force Indias too. Even when Ocon, Perez and Hulkenberg did their Q3 laps, they still were several tenths slower than Palmers Q2 time. Palmer looked the best of the rest today behind the top 3 teams and I didn’t see this coming. His luck is unbelievably bad this season though and that is certainly making him look a bit worse than he is.
@thegianthogweed
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
27th August 2017, 0:13
Pirelli tires vibrating at Spa? Nothing unusual here.
KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
27th August 2017, 1:12
So, let me get this straight, Alonso literally out – drove his car to the point of failure. Alonso is (in my opinion) without a doubt the best driver on the grid today – it is heartbreaking for a fan of him and his team to watch this.