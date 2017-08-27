Pirelli looking into Spa tyre vibration phenomenon

This is a message from everybody of the Michael Schumacher family: A massive congratulation to @lewishamilton for equalizing the all-time pole position record, truly impressive. As Michael already used to say when he was still racing: records are there to be broken! Yet, and undoubtedly, when it happens it is a big achievement and in no way comes without mastery, so: well done and well deserved, Lewis! #TeamMichael #KeepFighting

