Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Spa-Francorchamps, 2017

Pirelli looking into Spa tyre vibration phenomenon

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Will Wood

In the round-up: Pirelli are investigating the reasons for the tyre vibrations experienced by multiple drivers this weekend.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

With Lewis Hamilton rightfully receiving the plaudits after qualifying, @thegianthogweed spares a thought for the unfortunate Jolyon Palmer after his Q3 gearbox troubles.

This is such a shame.

He was 7th in Q2 and about 0.25 quicker than Hulkenberg. Ahead of both Force Indias too. Even when Ocon, Perez and Hulkenberg did their Q3 laps, they still were several tenths slower than Palmers Q2 time. Palmer looked the best of the rest today behind the top 3 teams and I didn’t see this coming. His luck is unbelievably bad this season though and that is certainly making him look a bit worse than he is.
@thegianthogweed

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Vettelfan, Pemsell, Monosodico and Konstantinos!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

  • Mosport held its first Canadian Grand Prix today in 1967 and Jack Brabham gave Repco engines their last win

2 comments on “Pirelli looking into Spa tyre vibration phenomenon”

  1. Profile Photo

    Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
    27th August 2017, 0:13

    Pirelli tires vibrating at Spa? Nothing unusual here.

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    KimiRaikkonen1207 (@kimiraikkonen1207)
    27th August 2017, 1:12

    So, let me get this straight, Alonso literally out – drove his car to the point of failure. Alonso is (in my opinion) without a doubt the best driver on the grid today – it is heartbreaking for a fan of him and his team to watch this.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.