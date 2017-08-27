Force India boss Otmar Szafnauer says the team will ‘change the rules of engagement’ between Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon after yet another clash between the two.
Perez and Ocon made contact twice on the run to Eau Rouge during the Belgian Grand Prix, on the opening lap and on lap 30, which left both cars badly damaged.
The incidents are the latest in clashes between the Force India team mates to have cost the team significant points. Szafnauer says the team will change their approach to how the two race.
“We’re going to have to talk to them,” says Szafnauer. “We’re gonna change the rules of engagement now. If they can’t keep away from each other, we’ll do it for them.”
Perez appeared to move right into the side of Ocon at the start while Nico Hulkenberg was attempting to pass on the left. Szafnauer says that while the opening lap contact was forgivable, the second clash was less acceptable.
“I think Checo knew he was there,” Szafnauer explains. “On lap one, it’s really hard to know where everybody’s going to end up while you’re trying to predict the imminent future which is hard to do. But when it’s just the two of you, you kinda know where the other guy is.”
Asked how the team could manage the growing tension between its drivers to avoid future incidents, Szafnauer suggested that team orders could come into play.
“You can separate them on track and that’s what we’ll have to do. There are many ways to do that.”
19 comments on “Force India will ‘change rules of engagement’ after clash”
Strontium (@strontium)
27th August 2017, 16:01
I don’t know why everybody is so adamant the incident was Perez’s fault.
I think he should take half the blame, but it was pretty clear to me, watching the on board live, that Ocon was trying to stick his nose into a gap that was closing ahead. Everybody knows there’s a concrete wall there, and Perez was obviously going to defend hard. There was plenty of time to back out of the move. I think Ocon should take as much responsibility as Perez for this.
Juan Melendez (@juanmelendezr1)
27th August 2017, 16:04
The stewards agree with you.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
27th August 2017, 16:08
@strontium
Really? :-) I was actually impressed by Ocon’s moves. Perez obviously squeezed him both times but those were gutsy passes.
Nigel
27th August 2017, 16:08
Ocon really has a thing for Perez lately and FI should control him before they lose Perez.
Imre (@f1mre)
27th August 2017, 16:09
Ocon was alongside. Ocon backed off at the last moment yet Perez moved towards him. Perez also had plenty of time to leave the space.
You are obliged to leave space when an other car is alongside your car.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
27th August 2017, 16:16
@f1mre I agree – while Ocon’s moves were very risky against a teammate and a bit show-offy, it was Perez who forced the collisions in the end. Strange cause Perez had managed to catch him and pass Ocon and could have done so again. Perez’s no slouch as a driver – it could have been a great fight between them.
I have a feeling that Perez considers Ocon his lesser (maybe rightly so) and he deserves #1 status in the team. Ocon obviously doesn’t think so.
Nigel
27th August 2017, 16:20
He was never alongside Perez and I did not see Ocon back off.
Philip (@philipgb)
27th August 2017, 16:02
Force India’s position is relatively safe at present, It must be annoying them to lose the results the team deserve but it’s not costing them championship position yet.
But as one of the commentary team mentioned, those parts cost money. And FI is a leanly operated team. They can’t afford to be throwing money away on repairs and parts that could be sent elsewhere.
No one likes to see team orders, but they’ve shown they clearly can’t race wheel to wheel together.
Juan Melendez (@juanmelendezr1)
27th August 2017, 16:02
These two drivers have enormous Ego, they definitely need to be separated, the team is to blame for this situation, they should have take action since the canadian grand prix, one thing is clear: there is not enough room for both drivers in force india town, and if Ocon goes to Renault expect the same problems with Hulkenberg.
Nigel
27th August 2017, 16:11
Agreed he will Bully the crap out of Hulk.
Sven (@crammond)
27th August 2017, 16:02
A starter would be to not bring them together by pitting the driver behind first…
Nigel
27th August 2017, 16:06
I think Ocon is a dirty driver. This being his first year and I do not like the way he is trying to bully Perez on track.
I have watched Perez race for many years successfully against talented teammates like Hulk without major incidents.
FI should control Ocon’s horrible behavior. If they cannot Perez should look for a seat elsewhere.
Patrick (@anunaki)
27th August 2017, 16:07
It looks like the team favores PER and he knows it.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
27th August 2017, 16:12
@anunaki why do you think Hulkenberg left even though he managed to be quicker in a car that didn’t suit him?
Nigel
27th August 2017, 16:16
Hulk saw a great opportunity with a works team. He enjoyed working with Perez so do not even start that.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
27th August 2017, 16:20
Hulk was a great team player – I don’t think he was happy with Force India at the end or the new car which completely favored Perez. Hulkenberg was outscoring Perez to the tune of 2-to-1 and then the new car suddenly helped Perez outscore Hulkenberg over 2 seasons. Hulkenberg is such a fast driver that he managed to be faster than Perez but he surely wasn’t happy about it when it cost him 100 points and 2 seasons…
Nigel
27th August 2017, 16:14
Perez is senior not to mention all the success he has given to FI. All other teams treat their lead driver better than that.
Henrik
27th August 2017, 16:29
Ocon: “The first incident at the start, I accept. Even if I think he saw me in the mirror we are three wide, so I accept that one even if he squeezed me into the wall, that’s dangerous and not professional. But the second one is just one too much. What’s the point of doing that? He just squeezed me into the wall, 300kph, risking my life, risking his life for no reason and costing lots of points for the team. He’s supposed to be a professional driver, he didn’t show it today.”
One thing is clear (if you add Canada and Azerbaijan); Ocon is running Perez much too close, Perez doesn’t like it one bit, won’t accept it and has decided that he’ll be damned before he lets Ocon past, no matter what. Why? Perez is running out of career options and unless he can decisively and consistently outperform his teammate (whoever that might be) he’ll never get a better seat, he’s already too far down the pecking order, and could even be out of F1 altogether.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
27th August 2017, 16:29
Huge respect for Checo after watching the interview! Class act!!!