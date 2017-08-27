Live: GP3 2017 round 10: Belgium race two

Join F1 Fanatic Live as we follow round 10 of the 2017 GP3 championship from Spa-Francorchamps.

F1 Fanatic Live combines updates from the teams and drivers in real-time via Twitter with comments from F1 Fanatic readers and more.

Launch F1 Fanatic Live: GP3

Find more GP3 fans in the GP3 forum

Spa-Francorchamps

Formula E