Jolyon Palmer’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend has been dealt a blow after Renault were forced to change his gearbox, resulting in him taking a five place grid penalty.
Palmer originally qualified tenth on the grid after making it into Q3 for only the second time this season, but was unable to set a laptime after he was forced to pull of circuit with a gearbox problem.
Stewards confirmed that Renault had changed the gearbox on Palmer’s car and as it had not completed the required six grands prix, he will be demoted to 15th on the grid.
Palmer will line up ahead of Felipe Massa, Marcus Ericsson, Pascal Wehrlein, Daniil Kvyat and Stoffel Vandoorne, who have all received grid penalties for a variety of technical and driving-related issues.
2017 Belgian Grand Prix
- Palmer drops to 15th after gearbox change
- Live: 2017 Belgian Grand Prix
- “Grazie Kimi”: 2017 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying team radio highlights
- 2017 Belgian Grand Prix grid
- Vibration issues frustrate Raikkonen
4 comments on “Palmer drops to 15th after gearbox change”
Baron (@baron)
27th August 2017, 12:12
No point in Jolyon ever buying a lottery ticket..
Gabriel (@rethla)
27th August 2017, 12:20
Why not he lucked in to F1 where he clearly doesnt belong.
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
27th August 2017, 12:21
I read on Twitter that he’s 14th with Vandoorne’s penalty applied at the same time.
Rick (@addvariety)
27th August 2017, 12:29
@hunocsi Exactly! The FIA says this: