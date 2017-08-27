Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, drove the car his father won his first championship with before the start of today’s race.
The Formula Three racer drove the car at Spa, marking the 25th anniversary of his father’s first grand prix victory at the track.
2 comments on “Pictures: Mick Schumacher drives his father’s title-winning Benetton at Spa”
sumedh
27th August 2017, 12:43
Why couldn’t he have driven the 1991 Jordan or the 1992 Benetton, won’t those 2 be more symbolic given that it is Spa (the first one was the debut car and the second one was the first car with which Schumacher won).
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
27th August 2017, 13:08
He was supposed to drive a 1992 Benetton originally but apparently couldn’t because of insurance restrictions on the car.