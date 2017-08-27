Kimi Raikkonen has been given three penalty points on his licence for failing to slow for yellow flags during the Belgian Grand Prix.
The Ferrari drivers also received a ten-second stop-go penalty during the race for the incident. Raikkonen drove through the yellow flag zone on the Kemmel straight at over 300kph while Max Verstappen’s car was being recovered.
The stewards said “video and telemetry evidence which clearly showed that the driver made no attempt to significantly reduce his speed in the area of the double waved yellow flags”.
Raikkonen did not have any penalty points on his licence prior to this race.
He queried his penalty on the radio during the race asking: “What do you mean? He was on the side of the road.”
This article will be updated.
4 comments on “Raikkonen given penalty points for yellow flag error”
Krichelle (@krichelle)
27th August 2017, 15:58
3 penalty points? Seb got the same for hitting Lewis in Baku plus a 10 second stop and go. Should have been 1 or 2 at most.
anon
27th August 2017, 16:07
@krichelle, if you looked at the onboard footage, Kimi had his foot flat to the floor throughout the yellow flag zone – he made absolutely no effort to even acknowledge the yellow flag.
Krichelle (@krichelle)
27th August 2017, 16:09
I saw it of course but 3 might be really really harsh even though it was doubled waved yellows
Patrick (@anunaki)
27th August 2017, 16:13
Although harsh here I think ignoring double yellow should have a big punishment.
Maybe double yellow was too much here but that’s not for a driver to decide