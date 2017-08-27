Raikkonen given penalty points for yellow flag error

Kimi Raikkonen has been given three penalty points on his licence for failing to slow for yellow flags during the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari drivers also received a ten-second stop-go penalty during the race for the incident. Raikkonen drove through the yellow flag zone on the Kemmel straight at over 300kph while Max Verstappen’s car was being recovered.

The stewards said “video and telemetry evidence which clearly showed that the driver made no attempt to significantly reduce his speed in the area of the double waved yellow flags”.

Raikkonen did not have any penalty points on his licence prior to this race.

He queried his penalty on the radio during the race asking: “What do you mean? He was on the side of the road.”

