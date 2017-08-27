What did you think of today’s race? Share your verdict on the Belgian Grand Prix.
Since 2008, F1 Fanatic has held polls on every F1 race to find out which fans thought of each round of the season.
Join in the latest poll and give your verdict on the race: 10 being the highest and 1 the lowest. Please vote based on how entertaining and exciting you thought the race was, not on how your preferred driver or team performed.
What were the best and worst moments of the race? What was the main thing you’ll remember about it? Rate the race out of ten and leave a comment below:
Rate the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix out of ten
- 1 (2%)
- 2 (3%)
- 3 (2%)
- 4 (4%)
- 5 (7%)
- 6 (19%)
- 7 (38%)
- 8 (18%)
- 9 (6%)
- 10 (2%)
Total Voters: 111
1 = ‘Terrible’, 10 = ‘Perfect’
An F1 Fanatic account is required to vote. You can register an account here or read more about registering here. When this poll is closed the result will be displayed instead of the voting form.
52 comments on “Rate the race: 2017 Belgian Grand Prix”
Adam (@adamgoh)
27th August 2017, 14:13
7/10, decent race, had a few moments of excitement but it was an average race.
glynh (@glynh)
27th August 2017, 14:27
+1 Can’t add much more, plenty of little things to enjoy but nothing hugely memorable.
faulty (@faulty)
27th August 2017, 14:13
Utterly boring.
Kim Philby (@philby)
27th August 2017, 14:15
Hamilton didn’t win his engine did.
Otek Ondiek
27th August 2017, 14:35
So why didn’t valteri’s engine place him alongside Lewis?
Tiomkin
27th August 2017, 14:50
@philby Duh, it’s not a foot race, it a M-o-t-o-r race. As in all the competitors drive cars with engines in them. So of course the engine played a huge part. Have a carrot for discovering that gem. Who knew?
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
27th August 2017, 14:16
8/10 old school F1 race with Hamilton and Vettel in a class of two and flat out for the whole race. Reminds me of F1 in the pre DRS days.
Superb battle between Vettel and Hamilton for the whole race.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:42
And yet, robbed of a proper battle by the NEW F1 and its reliance on aero. Get rid of the aero and we’ll see those proper old school battles again. Just like in Hungary, the cars can’t follow and its blatantly obvious. Until F1 fixes it, we are just going to continue to see these potential epic battles ruined by their in ability to follow closely.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
27th August 2017, 14:53
@boombazookajd Can’t say I disagree with that view at all! Hopefully the over large, over complex front wings will get fixed for the next major regs overhaul.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:58
@ju88sy I don’t know how far one needs to go to strip the cars of reliance on aero. Certainly Brawn does but is he willing/capable of changing the sport in a healthy and exciting way? Who knows. I won’t be surprised if F1 goes to joker laps and sprinklers before is addresses the obvious issues, aero and tires.
The cars cant follow and the tires don’t let them push. I wanted to see Hamilton fight off Seb or Seb battle Lewis and over take, something epic for this generation of cars and F1…maybe something like Lewis and Nico in Bahrain, but alas, the race ended in an utter whimper.
Jere (@jerejj)
27th August 2017, 14:16
For the most part a bit boring-ish race, but thanks to the FI-drivers it got a bit more exciting towards the end.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
27th August 2017, 14:17
apart from perez trying to kill ocon twice and some good action after the safety car restart, a pretty straight forward affair.
Leo B
27th August 2017, 14:21
Obviously you mean thanks to Ocon running into his team mate twice, there is something to get excited about.
faulty (@faulty)
27th August 2017, 14:23
I’d say one and one.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
27th August 2017, 14:30
I thought the first time was an accident, cause Perez was in a sandwich, but he did the same the second time. Ocon just drove straight and there was room until Perez decided not to give him any. I’d say Perez is losing it.
Leo B
27th August 2017, 14:43
Yes, I was just getting the conversation started. The 1st collision looked like a race accident as Perez had a car on the outside. The 2nd time Perez was also in a straight line, it’s the track limit that’s curved. I wouldn’t say Perez is losing it, as he was consistently faster than Ocon and overtook him, despite a time penalty.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
27th August 2017, 14:53
But you have to consider. Firstly they are team mates. Secondly, Perez has a 5 sec penalty, so he know he is losing the place anyway, cause Ocon had fresh tyres and third, he knew that Ocon was there and could move over, but decided not too. All this makes me wonder if the internal team battle is taking over (for both obviously, cause with DRS Ocon could have him more easily later)
PeterG
27th August 2017, 14:17
DRS utterly ruined that race for me.
There was some fantastic slipstreaming, overtaking & wheel to wheel racing on the laps before DRS was enabled but sadly as soon as DRS was turned on we lost that & it turned into a boringly simple DRS-fest.
The fight at the front was fun but the ease of the passing DRS created just took me out of the race a lot.
6/10.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:34
its not just DRS, its the over reliance on aero. Those two things, combined with the conservative approach to the tires by Pirelli caused an epic race to end in an utterly bland fart. Personally, I was so excited to see that safety car, I knew we had the recipe for an epic battle between two of the finest drivers in F1. In the end, we saw how big of an impact dirty air has on cars, so much so not a single top 5 car was able to mount a charge on the car in front.
Kim Philby (@philby)
27th August 2017, 14:18
Also enjoyed Verstappen’s DNF one year after we witnessed what a bad sportsman is. The final thing is that Bottas cemented his no 2 status. He came fifth in a trouble free race in the fastest car.
Patrick (@anunaki)
27th August 2017, 14:22
Did you cry of happiness?
Murph (@murph)
27th August 2017, 14:28
Guess you also enjoyed the punishment for Raikkonen, a year after he proved what a bad sportsman he is, right?
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
27th August 2017, 14:31
COTD.
The C isn’t for comment, though.
Murph (@murph)
27th August 2017, 14:44
+100
Billy
27th August 2017, 14:32
I enjoyed that it very much myself. That’s what you get for using your car as a weapon.
sumedh
27th August 2017, 14:18
8/10. Very gripping affair. LH is deservedly the driver of the day. Can’t believe this is the 1st time he has won the official vote this year
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
27th August 2017, 14:20
Usual dry SPA GP, not bad not great, particular of the hybrid era that SPA is not as good for the show as it usually is, it used to be a track back in 08 where the whole grid was within 1.5 s but today it’s very power dependant. Racing wise, as fuel burns, cars go much quicker generate lots more downforce and also dirty air.
7
On Raikkonen, he was probably the only unlucky car to get the double yellow, obviously Ham and Vet were well ahead meaning they only went past the incident a lap after and Daniel had already passed Max whilst this was slowing down.
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
27th August 2017, 14:32
@peartree The double yellow’s were there the next lap after Max had slowed/stopped so everyone went through them at least once.
According to Paul Di Resta who looked over the OnBoard footage on Sky the other front runners all noticeably lifted for the yellow’s, Kimi stayed flat.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:39
no one to blame but Kimi himself. He didn’t lift, and pretty much admitted so on the radio.
Philip (@philipgb)
27th August 2017, 14:22
We got a tight race. Not a lot of wheel to wheel action but still plenty for a fan to enjoy. A game of cat and mouse between the top two and a few special moments that genuinely had me on the edge of my seat 7/10
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:38
cat and mouse when the mouse carries a wall of dirty air behind it that the cat can’t or won’t go through to cat said mouse.
Philip (@philipgb)
27th August 2017, 14:43
That’s F1 and next to most tracks on the calendar the tow effect nicely balances out the dirty air. Hamilton was just timing the lap to have the gap where he needed it and being brave under braking at the end of the Kemmel straight.
HUHHII (@huhhii)
27th August 2017, 14:23
5/10. Belgian GP used to be the highlight of the season, but it looks like it doesn’t suit the modern F1. Such a shame.
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
27th August 2017, 14:23
Really torn on this one as while I really enjoyed the scrap for the win between Hamilton/Vettel, the fact many of the passes during the race were made really easy due to DRS took a big chunk of my enjoyment away as I just don’t enjoy watching that sort of ‘racing’.
The fact that after the initial start & again after the safety car when DRS was disabled we saw some really great racing with cars side-by-side down to Les Combes doesn’t help because it reminds me of just how much DRS isn’t needed at Spa.
Think i’ll give it 7/10 all things considered.
Understeer (@abdelilah)
27th August 2017, 14:23
Nerves racking race, the way HAM resisted VET charges on US was mighty, it’s a real testimonial if needed of the driver’s calibre, I honestly taught he was going to lose the race after the SC, really a super drive.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:30
Clearly you have no idea how these cars work. Hamilton didn’t hold off Seb because Seb was never able to mount a proper charge. Why do you think every car in the top 5 was separated by 1 second or thereabout? It’s because these cars carry a wake that is quite literally a wall that a following car cannot or will not attempt to break because the front end washes away.
Truly we were robbed of a real race and I promise you, if those cars didn’t carry the aero they do, Lewis would have had a proper fight. Whether or not he would have prevailed, I won’t comment on but being on Softs he shouldn’t have stood a chance. The tires are too conservative and the cars too aero dependent.
Murph (@murph)
27th August 2017, 14:24
Pretty tense, some proper mistakes and some pretty hard (intra team) battles, once again a depressing affair for Max (thank you Renault for ruining race day for 80000 fans) and Fernando, Luckyardo on the podium; it all computes to a 7.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:37
Not sure we can blame Renault for that. We don’t know the official cause yet. It could have been a software issue caused by any number of reasons. It was however very sad to see Max pull over in front of the fans, he definitely deserves more than to retire from 6 of 12 races.
Murph (@murph)
27th August 2017, 14:43
I stand corrected if it’s not a Renault issue, but I’m gonna put my money on it. :D
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
27th August 2017, 15:02
@murph @boombazookajd According to Christian Horner it was a failure in the 4th cylinder.
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:27
Don’t blame DRS, or Hamiltons engine. That race was an utter let down. We were robbed of an epic battle because of these cars disgusting reliance on aero. Not a single car in the top five was within a second of the car in front nor mounted any serious push for an overtake. The finishing order was determined as soon as these cars fell in line.
The tires are constructed entirely wrong. The Ultra’s are not near fast enough. Lewis should have never been able to hold off a car with Ultra’s strapped on. The difference should be night and day between the Soft and Ultra.
Seb couldn’t get within a second and that became evident immediately after Seb took a slot behind Lewis and fell behind.
As for the race, hats off to the Force India pair for giving us some action in this snooze fest. Thanks to Alonso for putting his pit wall in timeout.
All in all, another Spa snooze fest that could have been so much more. Then again, how many times have we said that? F1 will never see proper racing again until they pull the dependence on nice clean air off the cars and force the teams to build racing machines, not upside down airplanes.
joe jopling (@jop452)
27th August 2017, 14:30
8 for me….Vettel and Hamilton in a different race to the others….the tension was there throughout…gripping stuff…Bottas did enough to make sure he would have to help his teammate for the rest of the season, for definite, and also possibly to lose that seat for next year….very poor drive and no backup for Lewis at all( and Verstappen might be available now) and even Toto said Bottas was poor today …
Bring on next week
Yosi (@yoshif8tures)
27th August 2017, 14:34
DRS and dirty air. Sums up what’s wrong with F1. 6/10
Justin (@boombazookajd)
27th August 2017, 14:34
yes! thank you!
Adam (@rocketpanda)
27th August 2017, 14:37
Bit on the dull side. Vettel & Hamilton in a class of their own but the Mercedes clearly is a better car/engine. A matter of tenths better, but better nonetheless. The rules really need to address the wake created by these cars as watching them close up but being unable to do anything is a bit silly. But a bland race really nothing really happened.
Feels bad for Verstappen, Raikkonen deserved a penalty but nowhere near that harsh and Perez has no place complaining about Magnussen’s driving anymore.
Steven Robertson (@emu55)
27th August 2017, 14:41
I liked: Competition on track all the way through the field and the safety car resulting in an exciting ending. Force India team imploding again.
I disliked: DRS on the long straight, Alonso still driving a piece of garbage.
nase
27th August 2017, 14:42
Sadly a bore-fest. As much as I love the track, there were only three entertaining moments: The DRS-free scrap between Alonso and Hülkenberg in the first two laps, the clash of the Force India drivers, and the short moment after the flying restart, where it looked like the final part of the race could be exciting. But the dust settled so quickly that it was easy to forget that it had been kicked up in the first place.
Apart from that, mainly easy DRS passes and a bit of strategy. This race could easily fit in a one-minute highlights video.
4/10
Pinak Ghosh (@pinakghosh)
27th August 2017, 14:53
8/10
A race for the lead lasting the entire length of a GP. Hamilton Vs Vettel at my favorite race track…I am happy. Ricciardo on the podium is an added bonus. But as always, the heart wanted more:
1. A bit more pace from Ferrari on the ultrasoft
2. MaxV and Alonso getting good results. Sad to see such talents not completing a GP.
Sviatoslav (@sviat)
27th August 2017, 14:56
Gave it 8. A classical fight for the championship between two drivers.
budchekov (@budchekov)
27th August 2017, 14:58
7. Exciting last few laps made it worthwhile because there was a distinct possibility of some wheel banging between Lewis and Seb.
So much for the ‘party animal’ not being focused on the job…that was one heck of a drive.
ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
27th August 2017, 15:01
6/10.
brentrockwood (@brentrockwood)
27th August 2017, 15:02
I quite enjoyed it. I think Lewis and Seb both dug deep in the closing laps. It wasn’t wheel to wheel but, given that on paper Seb should have had the tire advantage, I think a good performance. Plus, nice to see the biggest smile in sports on the podium.